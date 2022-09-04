Millie Bobby Brown in string bikini has ‘pool day’ with dog

Actor Millie Bobby Brown owns a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand. Pic credit:@milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown looked adorable in a string bikini as she enjoys a pool day with her golden labrador, Marley.

The Stranger Things star has been keeping busy after returning to her iconic role as Eleven in its fourth season which was released in May.

Brown is one of the most impressive young talents taking Hollywood by storm. At just 14, she founded her own beauty brand Florence by Mills, and was UNICEF’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador.

She is also a film producer, working with her sister Paige Brown under her family’s production company PCMA Productions.

The 18-year-old English actress earned $10 million to reprise her role as Enola Holmes in the sequel, Enola Holmes 2.

You can expect a lot more collaborations between Millie and Netflix as she is set to star and produce Enola Holmes 2 and the upcoming Netflix movie, Damsel.

Millie Bobby Brown relaxes in a pool with Marley

Millie Bobby Brown cut a stylish figure as she donned a green sting bikini for a dip in a swimming pool with her adorable companion.

“pool day with marley mops <3,” she wrote in the caption of the cute photo.

Last month, the actress traded in her long blonde hair for a chin-length bob, proving she can rock any haircut.

In the photo, Millie flashes a smile and she cuddles with her golden Labrador.

She debuted the new haircut on Instagram in a photo with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

“Always b my baby <3,” she wrote in the caption.

Brown will reprise her role as Eleven for the last time in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things fans have seen the actress grow up as she made her debut at just 12 years old.

The final season of Stranger Things is expected to premiere next year or in early 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown is in a starring role opposite Angela Bassett and Robin Wright

Brown has some Hollywood legends along for the ride in the upcoming fantasy adventure film, Damsel as the movie adds Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in supporting roles.

According to a Netflix press release, the synopsis is as follows:

“A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

The movie in which Brown is also an executive producer also cast Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.