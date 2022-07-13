Millie Bobby Brown in plunging neckline shares ‘quick and fresh’ look

Millie Bobby Brown shares the perfect summer makeup look and a perfect plunging neckline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

While Millie Bobby Brown has become a widely known actress onscreen for her various projects, she’s also become a bit of a fashion and beauty icon in recent years.

Millie began creating her clean beauty line about five years ago, and the products have really taken off since. Touting vegan and cruelty-free products, Millie often promotes her own line and shows fans how to use the products.

Taking to Instagram to share a couple of snaps with her 55.2 million followers, Millie shared a beauty routine for a “quick and fresh” natural look, sporting perfect summer attire as well.

Millie Bobby Brown wears plunging neckline, talks skin routine

Millie’s post features two photos, both showcasing her stunning looks and petite figure. She’s seen in a natural setting with large boulders and plenty of greenery surrounding her.

Her outfit is a green dress with a pale floral pattern, while the skirt and top of the dress are connected with a simple ring at the torso. The dress features side slits and a pounding neckline, offering a peek at Millie’s fit physique.

She begins her caption, “How to get this quick and fresh look using [Florence by Mills},” before giving step-by-step instructions to her followers.

Millie says the first step is to prep the skin using a clarifying wash to clean her face, depuffing gel eye pads (to get rid of that morning sleepiness), moisturizer, and a hydrating serum along with some SPF.

For the makeup, she recommends using the Like a Light skin tint for the base, then the See You Never concealer and Tint and Tame eyebrows pencil to fill in her brows. She uses styling wax to give herself “a bushy brow look.”

She adds additional products, noting, “cheek me later to look sun-kissed , call it even Colour correcting powder to settle down any redness or uneven skin tones, Bouncy cloud highlighter to give that final glow everyone needs, and the oh whale tinted lip balm to be a goddess.”

She closes the instructional post by sending positivity and love to her followers, writing, “highly recommend for the summer. Don’t cover up your beautiful face! Take care of your skin this summer while still making yourself feel stunning inside and out. Love you xoxo.”

Millie Bobby Brown sports bikinis in Italy

Millie and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi have been enjoying a European vacation, primarily stepping out and about on the Italian island Sardinia.

During their vacation, Millie was spotted wearing a variety of bikinis, including a thong bikini, as she and Jake put on the heavy PDA for anyone that was around and watching.

Millie was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger on the vacation. However, the ring was on her right hand, which is not the traditional hand for an engagement ring. That said, Jake’s family is super supportive of their relationship and loves having Millie around.

As the couple seems to continue their trip, Millie shared a snapshot from her first time in Paris, sporting a classic Parisian aesthetic look with a long, beige belted coat and matching purse, and her long locks were tied back with a black ribbon.

As Millie continues to enjoy her summer, fans can be sure to look out for more beauty tips and iconic fashion looks from the actress.