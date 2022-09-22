Millie Bobby Brown in bra and unzipped jeans leans back

Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a white bra and unzipped jeans for her latest post. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown hopped onto her Instagram page for her first skin-baring share in over two weeks as she appeared to be enjoying some time in the fresh air.

Looking stunning in a white bra and unzipped, slightly-shredded blue jeans, the 18-year-old Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star dazzled her fans as she leaned back while propping herself atop a wooden fence.

Wide open space was visible around her, with a field and a grove of tall trees in the background and gorgeous blue skies above.

The starlet pulled her blonde hair into a fun, messy top bun and donned some tiny shades on the bridge of her nose to show off her intent gaze behind them.

Millie’s skin glowed with the hue of a summer tan, the actress having done some traveling with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in July.

Leaving her ripped-knee jeans undone at the waist, just a hint of her white underwear could be seen as the actress leaned back on one arm to support herself.

“Blue jean white t <3,” she captioned the post.

Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown’s bra snap

Fans of the actress were jazzed about her recent share, taking to her comment section to share their thoughts on her newest take on a fashion statement.

Friend and Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp even took notice of the pic, writing,”Ok!!!!”

Famed YouTuber James Charles also commented, saying, “Slay.”

Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Followers of the young star lavished Millie with praise and positive feedback, telling her she looked beautiful while throwing in some fire emojis.

In a farewell to the summer months, Millie previously excited her followers when she shared a fun snap of herself swimming with her golden lab Marley.

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in string bikini for doggy pool swim

Rocking a string bikini for her time in the pool with the slightly miserable-looking pup, Millie seemed happy, giving a smile to the camera while holding onto Marley, who practically looked to be pouting.

“Pool day with marley mops <3,” she captioned the adorable snap.

Millie also has another dog, a poodle named Winnie, that the actress relies on for emotional support during her often-intense filming schedule requirements for her turn as Eleven on Stranger Things.

The release of Stranger Things Season 4 was highly-anticipated and much-delayed due to pandemic complications, so fans will surely be eager for the fifth and final season to come out, hopefully sometime next year.