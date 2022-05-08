Millie Bobby Brown in bikini jumps for celebration

Actress Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi a happy birthday. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown jumped for joy alongside Jake Bongiovi in her latest happy birthday Instagram post.

The Stranger Things actress, 18, posted a swipe-through to share a few sweet moments with her now 20-year-old boyfriend. Jake is the son of Dorothea Hurley and the popular 80’s rockstar, Jon Bon Jovi.

Millie and Jake jumped on the beach in celebration

The first picture of the post consisted of a mid-air shot of the couple jumping on a beach – with Millie wearing a multi-colored bikini and Jake hitting his pose in blue swim trunks and a white tee-shirt.

The second black-and-white photo showed the two laying down while Millie grabbed the side of Jake’s face to give him a kiss on the cheek. The last part of the post contained a short video clip of Jake holding a lightsaber while saying, “Yeah – it’s sick.”

“Happy birthday baby, can’t wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie),” Millie wrote in her caption.

Jake himself chimed in to let his girlfriend know that he saw her dedicated happy birthday post – “Hey I know that guy!”

Jake also previously took to Instagram to wish Millie a happy 18th birthday in February. He posted a photo of the two with matching bleach blonde hair with the caption, “Happy birthday barbie ily <3.”

Millie and Jake’s first public event as a couple

When it comes to being public, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown had fans speculating a relationship between the two when Jake posted a photo of them in June 2021. He shared a car selfie next to Millie with the open-ended caption, “BFF <3.”

Later on, in November of last year, Millie shared a blurry photo of the two hugging and Jake kissing her on the cheek.

The couple most recently made their public appearance at the 75th British Academy of Film Awards on March 13, 2022. Millie, who spent her younger years growing up in England, walked the carpet next to Jake for their first time at the prestigious awards show.

Millie shared a photo of the two with her followers from the night that showed her in a black lace and velvet dress. The outfit was completed with matching black velvet gloves and flowy lace fabric that draped off her back. Jake complimented her all-black look in a black-and-white tux and a black bow tie.

Whether on the red carpet all dressed up or jumping on a beach in bathing suits, the two seem to be enjoying their relationship as they head into the next chapter of their lives. Happy 20th birthday, Jake!