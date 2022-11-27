Millie Bobby Brown is thankful for the beach and her boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Millie Bobby Brown must have enjoyed her Thanksgiving holiday now that she’s living in the US and dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake. So much so that she took to social media to share how thankful she is in a series of photos and video that will have her fans feeling grateful as well.

Based on the photos and video, it looks like one thing Millie is really thankful for is her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The pair have been dating since last year, and they are clearly still crazy in love.

We see them together in the thoughtful post as they hit the beach with the word “thankful” written over the photos.

Also featured in the fun share is Millie herself as she wows in a gorgeous pink bikini with a light cotton shirt left unbuttoned and open as a cover up.

Her hair was in braids, and the Stranger Things star wore black shades to cover her eyes in the stunning snaps.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post with “thankful for many ppl, things, and animals” with a sunflower emoji on each end of the message.

Millie Bobby Brown looks all grown up for GMA

Last month, Millie Bobby Brown made an appearance on Good Morning America, where the 18-year-old actress showed just how grown up she is now.

For the show, she wore a chic white button-down cropped business shirt with a pair of silky grey trousers that were held up by suspenders. She paired the ensemble with simple black pumps and proved that she is maturing into quite a gorgeous young adult.

Millie waved at the crowd outside of GMA as she entered the building, and while appearing on the show, she sat alongside her Enola Holmes 2 co-stars as they promoted the new Netflix movie.

The actress, best known for playing Eleven in Stanger Things, also gave fans an update on that Netflix blockbuster, as many wanted to know what she and the rest of the crew will be up to when Season 5 is released.

Millie Bobby Brown is the famous owner of Florence by Mills

Acting isn’t the only thing that keeps Millie Bobby Brown busy. She also has her beauty company, Florence by Mills.

Millie has said in the past that she started the beauty brand so she could learn more about the industry. And as it turns out, she’s quite good at putting together quality products and often promotes them on Instagram to her fans.

Most recently, Millie shared a behind-the-scenes video as she got ready to shoot some photos for Florence by Mills. In them, you can see her getting dolled up as a makeup artist applies color to her lips.

In addition to sharing photo ops and advertisements on Instagram, Millie also likes to share her beauty routine in videos shared on YouTube, including the one seen above, where she goes through her skincare routine sans exfoliation to give her fans a good look at her successful skincare brand.