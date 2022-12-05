Millie Bobby Brown sizzled in a bikini while posing next to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown appeared to be enjoying some much-deserved downtime as she showed off her bikini body alongside her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star, who will turn 19 in February, brought the heat back to the dreary late fall as she sizzled while snuggling up to her beau of more than a year.

Rocking an all-white two-piece, Millie let her hourglass figure and slender waistline shine as she leaned back into Jake’s arms.

Jake wrapped his arms around her upper torso and let Millie grip one arm with her hands for the adorable cuddle session as the pair appeared calm, relaxed, and fully in vacation mode for the new photo.

Millie captioned the shot with, “sunny one so true, i love you.”

The actress did not specify their locale but fans could likely surmise the tropical destination was nowhere close to the shores of America as white sand worked in between their toes and a canopy of lush, green trees shaded their heads.

This is not the first time Millie and Jake, who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, have shared a glimpse at their vacay mode.

Millie Bobby Brown goes sheer in bikini with Jake Bongiovi

In July, Millie and Jake added excitement to the web as they showed off their beach-mode style while on a jaunt to Italy.

With the pair having been spotted by eager paparazzi in a variety of ensembles for their romantic getaway, one outfit, in particular, captured the attention of Millie’s fans.

The actress was snapped rocking a flirty bikini with a pastel print splashed across the top in a paisley patterning.

Millie sported a plain, gray baseball cap on her head, letting a low ponytail peek out underneath to dangle down her back.

Seen strolling up an outdoor staircase while looking off into the distance, Millie covered up most of her body with a sheer, knitted cover-up that added elegance to her otherwise-casual vibe.

Transparent orange shades decorated her eyes and some jewelry adorned her fingers, neck, and wrists.

When the starlet isn’t lighting up the silver screen with her knockout acting or enjoying the tropics with her boyfriend, Millie has seemed to continue her hard work behind the scenes with her skincare brand Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown promotes skincare line Florence by Mills

Following in the footsteps of many other celebrities who have added their famous names to their own personal skincare lines, Millie got to work promoting her own brand, Florence by Mills, before she had even turned 18.

As shared by Monsters and Critics this October, Millie launched her beauty line in 2019, touting the products as being “clean” and “affordable.”

The company donates a portion of its proceeds to the Olivia Hope Foundation, a group that honors Millie’s friend Liv who passed away from cancer.

Millie shared the lightbulb moment that brought her to create her skincare line, saying the idea came to her while she was playing around with her makeup on a long plane ride.

“…I brought makeup to keep me busy. I realized that I found so much comfort in doing makeup,” she said.

“I loved not the idea of covering up who I was, but of creating different versions of me. That’s why I’m an actor. I love the act of being a chameleon, of being able to be different people. I started sketching stuff and writing ideas down. By the end of the plane journey, I had a whole idea,” she continued.

Thus, Florence by Mills was formed, adding to Millie’s fame as the product line became available at stores such as Target, Ulta Beauty, and for purchase online.

Millie was recently seen in the smash Enola Holmes 2 as well as the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things.