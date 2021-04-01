Millie Bobby Brown has never watched a Marvel, DC, or Harry Potter movie

Millie Bobby Brown, seen above on the set of Stranger Things, confessed she would much rather watch The Notebook over Avengers. Pic credit: Netflix

Considering Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter are three of the highest-grossing movie franchises in the world, it would be safe to assume that virtually everyone has seen at least one of their movies. Not so, says actor Millie Bobby Brown.

Realistically, not everyone is interested in Hogwarts or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that includes the Stranger Things star.

While promoting her new movie Godzilla Vs. Kong, the actress revealed an alarming number of popular movies she’s passed on watching.

Speaking to MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, Brown admitted, “So I haven’t watched a Marvel film, ever, and I’ve never watched a DC film. News, I know.”

When it comes to her movie choices, Brown revealed she prefers a little more realism – particularly classic romance stories such as The Notebook.

She continued, “It’s not [my thing] but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like, ‘Oh, I’m going to put on that film.’ I’m more into like The Notebook, let’s put on some romance films. I’m not crazy on that because I think I’m in it. I’m doing that stuff already, I want to see stuff that’s real.”

When asked by Horowitz to rank Jurassic Park against Harry Potter, the actress surprised him by immediately saying, Jurassic Park. Then she dropped another bombshell; she’s never seen a Harry Potter movie.

“I’ve never seen Harry Potter,” Brown elaborated. “I know, I know, I know. I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like, ‘How?’ I’m like, I don’t know.”

When asked her preference between Friends and The Office, Brown chose Friends. An easy choice, because she has never watched The Office either.

Millie Bobby Brown addresses being trolled for her looks

During the interview, Brown opened up about her initial naivety toward fame and being criticized for her outfits by trolls.

“You know what I found is kind of interesting is, like, I am a young girl and you know, I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman,” said the actress.

“I’m learning to be a young woman. And so, being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they almost become invested in your growth and your journey, but they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up, right?”

Brown continued, “So, I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No, I mean, I am 17. That’s a thing that girls do’. Or, I wear high heels or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50′.”

She quipped, “No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10.”

Why did Millie Bobby Brown delete TikTok?

In November 2020, fans were upset to find Brown had vanished from TikTok. While no official explanation was given at the time, the actress has now finally revealed why she deleted her account.

Horowitz asked if online comments were connected to her leaving the platform, and the actress replied, “I really focus on positive environments. And I believe that you are a product of your environment. So, when you’re surrounding yourself with good people, you are going to be a good person.”

She added, “And when I was on a social media platform that was generating a lot of hate and shade, I just felt like I didn’t want to be part of something that was enjoying that and kind of embracing that. So, I had to leave because I felt like it wasn’t right for me to advocate for cyberbullying.”

Millie Bobby Brown is starring in Godzilla vs. Kong which is available in theaters and on HBO Max.