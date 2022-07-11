Millie Bobby Brown has buns out on Sardinia vacation with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown got her summer vibes revved up as she put her buns on display while on a trip with her boyfriend. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend of one year, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, heated things up while on a romantic getaway on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Looking chic in a peach-hued cover-up and a matching bikini, Millie was all smiles while getting some much-deserved rest and relaxation alongside her beau.

Millie gave a rear view while on vacation

The Stranger Things star, who turned 18 in February while wrapping up filming of the delayed and highly-anticipated Season 4, appeared to be having a great time getting her sun on as she and Jake amped up the snuggle sessions and PDA for eager paparazzi to snap.

Millie was first spotted rocking a green mesh skirt and bikini top while working in some major kissing catch-ups on a boat ride across the open waters.

The actress and her Syracuse University student boyfriend were then seen hanging out beach-side, with Millie rocking her orange cover-up while putting her buns out there for the photographers to capture.

Pic credit: FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Keeping her long tresses pulled up into a perfectly-messy bun, her shades poised just right on top of her head, and some dangling hoops adorning her earlobes, Millie made it hard for fans to remember that the actress sported a shaved head once again in the newest season of her hit show, though opting this time to don a wig instead of getting a real buzz cut.

Jake, meanwhile, was also grinning up a storm as he continued to sport his freshly-platinum-dyed locks while wearing an appropriately-flowery blue button-down shirt with yellow daisies patterned across it.

Pic credit: FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Millie responded to Hunter’ Echo’ Ecimovic’s viral comments about her

Millie continues to see her Hollywood star rise as she gears up for one final season portraying fan-favorite Stranger Things character Eleven. Along with making a splash on the silver screen in hits like Enola Holmes and Godzilla vs. Kong, the starlet found herself in a defensive position last summer when the popular TikToker claimed he and the actress had a relationship when she was just 16 and he was 20.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, reps for Millie were swift to reply to the social media star, putting out a statement in which they decried Hunter’s implications and denied any romance between him and the actress had ever taken place.

“Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest but also are irresponsible, offensive, and hateful,” read the statement. “Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”

Hunter later admitted to having attempted to groom the young star and offered up an apology for his behavior and assertion.