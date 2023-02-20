Just because she’s turning 19 and not 17 doesn’t mean Millie Bobby Brown can’t be the dancing queen as she celebrates another year around the sun.

Although it’s hard to say whether or not the talented actress enjoys ABBA, it’s clear that she had a great time celebrating her birthday this past weekend.

The Stranger Things star was celebrated a million times over — literally — as her birthday share on Instagram achieved over one million likes after it was posted.

Though she tends to spend most of her time off of social media, Millie shares occasional posts about her life, and her birthday wasn’t a moment to miss.

The face of Enola Holmes was partying it up in her birthday share as she danced surrounded by other dancers and disco balls.

Her ensemble featured black leathery shorts and a matching bra, complete with rhinestones on the cups and straps and her belt.

The actress also had a butterfly tattoo making an appearance on her arm, though it may have been a fake tattoo for the occasion.

To welcome her new age, she wrote, “howdy 19.”

Millie Bobby Brown has an extensive career at 19

Child stars don’t always ascend into acting into adulthood, but at 19, Millie keeps making splashes in the film world as she aces her roles and takes on new challenges.

Aside from her acting, she founded the clean beauty brand florence by mills, which offers a range of makeup, skincare, and haircare products.

Millie combined her desire to know more about makeup and skincare and her love for her friends and family into her brand, as Florance was her great-grandmother’s name.

Her brand’s mission is to avoid ingredients that could be harmful to humans, the environment, or animals. The products are vegan and cruelty-free, meaning there’s no animal testing or animal by-products used.

Ultimately, Millie wants her brand to be used for people to have fun with makeup and beauty with no rules while providing a safe product.

Millie Bobby Brown unveils H2GLO collection at Florence by mills

With perfect timing for those who struggle with dry skin during the winter months, Millie’s brand released its latest hydration line of skin care products and accessories.

The new arrivals are cute and practical, including Mills Golden Birthday Bag to celebrate her 19th birthday on February 19.

Additional accessories include a limited-edition gift bag and a holiday ornament, but the real gift comes in the extensive line of hydrating products available.

New to the line is the True to Hue PH Adjusting Lip and Cheek Balm, Plump to It! Hydrating Facial Moisturizer, Surfing Under the Eyes Hydrating Treatment Gel Pads, and more.

Of course, the line includes the Sunny Skies Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 — a true must-have in any skincare routine.

Items and kits range between $5 to $44 and are available now.