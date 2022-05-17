Millie Bobby Brown celebrates Stranger Things Season 4 with a leggy thigh slit and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown stunned in Louis Vuitton at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere. Pic credit: Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has gained quite the eye for fashion in recent months, and she proved she hadn’t lost it at the Season 4 premiere of the hit supernatural thriller.

Although Millie will always be the face of Eleven for fans, she turned heads with her red carpet look. She wore her hair blonde with feathered bangs and had a complimenting makeup look. Her cheeks were rouged lightly, and she appeared to be wearing pink lipgloss and pink eye makeup.

Her makeup and outfit together made her look all grown up, which is technically accurate now that the star is 18. However, regardless of her looks, the star doesn’t want to be sexualized now that she’s a legal adult.

Her look on the red carpet turned heads nonetheless, though many were simply surprised to see how grown-up Millie looked after meeting her on-screen when she was a young girl.

See Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Season 4 premiere look

Her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, joined the English actress on the red carpet to show off their matching outfits. While her boyfriend donned a black suit jacket and matching pants with a white turtleneck, Millie stunned in a Louis Vuitton get-up and matching black pumps.

The Louis Vuitton gown featured a white bodice and floor-length skirt, but the skirt was opened with two thigh-high splits on either side. The center of the bodice included a stylized belt.

The belt buckle matched her black pumps and the black mesh overlay over her shoulder as she posed with her boyfriend. In one shot, she’s turned to look at Jake, giving him a huge grin.

Jake celebrated his girlfriend’s big night with his own Instagram post as well, offering congratulations to Millie and writing, “u deserve the world love you.”

Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi?

If Jake Bongiovi’s last name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason why. Jake isn’t just a 19-year-old Syracuse University student; he’s the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi.

According to Elle, Jake was accepted into Syracuse in 2020 and plans to get his doctorate. He has a history of activism, including assisting in a national student walkout protesting rising gun violence in the United States and its schools when he was only a sophomore in high school.

He became linked to Millie Bobby Brown by June 2021 as friends at minimum but appeared to be romantically involved by November. They first made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA awards earlier this year.

He doesn’t have permanent residence in the UK, though he does spend a lot of time there visiting Millie.

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27 on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming.