Miley Cyrus wears daring sheer bodysuit which reveals no bra and a cheeky thong

Miley Cyrus gives a cheeky display in a daring outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus is letting it all hang out once again.

The former Disney star shared some raunchy photos on her Instagram for her fans to enjoy. Miley, who is well-known for her eye-catching style choices, flaunted the body she works so hard to maintain.

Miley wears a sheer bodysuit and no bra in the provocative shots. The pictures have a grainy photo effect, which adds to the artistic style of the shots.

Miley’s latest pictures are from Argentina, where the singer is performing and dancing for South American fans.

Miley Cyrus wears a daring sheer bodysuit which reveals a cheeky thong

Miley documented her adventures on Instagram and took the opportunity to show off her toned body with her fans.

The first picture features a bleach blonde Miley with her back to the camera as she strikes a pose.

Miley swings her hips to one side and wears a sheer black bodysuit. Her form is visible as she shows off her black thong through the bodysuit.

Miley is heavily tattooed, and the sheer bodysuit shows off a tattoo on her lower back. Miley’s arms are also full of small, black tattoos.

Miley faces the camera in the second picture, revealing she has no bra. The star censored the photo with the signature black box covering her upper body, but fans can see the tattoos on her ribcage. She wears shades and purses her lips while a camera looms behind her. Her cinched waist and taut abs are visible in the photo.

She writes for the caption, “CAN I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION! #MileyLive.”

Miley Cyrus - Lollapalooza Argentina 2022 [Full HD] [1080p]

Watch this video on YouTube

The photos are part of Miley’s performance in Argentina at Lollapalooza 2022. Miley is causing quite a stir in Argentina with provocative outfits and suggestive dances.

Miley tags Vijat M, a celebrity director and photographer who often styles the singer.

Miley Cyrus adds new artistic photos by celebrity photographer

Miley’s latest pictures are part of Vijat M’s creative vision. The celebrity photographer, artist, and director is known for his colorful photoshoots that are also provocative.

Vijat often works with Miley and both are well-known for their creative and unique nature. He also works with Paris Hilton, Doja Cat, and Lady Gaga.

Vijat’s collaboration with Doja Cat in promotional pictures for her music is popular. His loud color preferences blended well with Doja’s unique style.

A recent photoshoot with Lady Gaga combines his and Gaga’s creative vision.

Vijat even works with Sofia Richie. The photographer loves tongue-in-cheek shots and often includes felines in his pictures.

What will the creative powerhouses do next?