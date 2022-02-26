Miley Cyrus wears a string black bikini and puts on the PDA with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus goes public with her new boyfriend Maxx Morando. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus had her toned body on display as she rocked a tiny, black bikini during a Mexico vacation.

The singer wore a two-piece string bikini as she sunbathed in Cabo, Mexico, alongside her musician boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

The 23-year-old drummer put on some steamy PDA with Miley, 29, as they enjoyed their romantic getaway.

The Hannah Montana star was linked to her new boyfriend after they took to the red carpet of the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in November.

They were reported photographed kissing in December, seemingly confirming their romance.

Cyrus was previously linked with Australian singer Cody Simpson, and their relationship ended in August 2020.

Miley Cyrus wears black bikini that leaves little to the imagination

The Wrecking Ball singer looked stunning in a tiny, black bikini during a vacation.

In the photos, (you can see the pics here) Cyrus displays her toned abs and slender legs with only strings holding the swimsuit together.

Her tattoos were also visible, including a motorcycle, rose, ancient symbols, “just breathe” on her rib cage, and a dream catcher on her right side.

She also wore black sunglasses with her blonde hair tied in a ponytail while her boyfriend was shirtless, wearing only boxer briefs.

In other photos, the couple packed on the PDA as they were photographed kissing and cuddling while enjoying some alone time in the popular Mexican tourist destination.

The singer wore a black crop top with a black and white striped sweater as her boyfriend donned a white undershirt and blue trousers.

The singer was previously married to Liam Hemsworth for two years. However, their romance lasted much longer as she began an on-again, off-again relationship with her ex-husband in 2009.

Miley Cyrus previously stated she prefers dating women

It appears Maxx Morando has restored the Malibu singer’s faith in men.

Cyrus previously dated women such as Stella Maxwell and Kaitlynn Carter.

Following her split from Cody Simpson, the singer and actress spoke about why she prefers dating women on the Call her Daddy podcast, as reported via People.

Cyrus explained why she finds women more attractive, stating: “Everyone knows that t*ts are prettier than balls.”

Miley went on to explain why she prefers same-sex relationships and her experience dating men.

“The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever. Like if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b***h who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool, too,” she said.

Miley continued, “But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space.”