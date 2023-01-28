Miley Cyrus gave a new meaning to looking down on others with a billboard reveal in Times Square.

The singer has achieved massive success thanks to her smash hit Flowers, released earlier this month.

Because of her success, Miley appeared in the advertising mecca of the world, where bright lights and massive screens captivate millions.

The billboard’s purpose was to congratulate Miley because Flowers quickly took the top spot on multiple charts.

One such chart included Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist. Today’s Top Hits lists only the 50 most-played songs worldwide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miley climbed her way over Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, and SZA for the number one spot.

Miley Cyrus stuns in billboard for Flowers success

The Disney Channel alum chose her Instagram Stories as the platform to share her promotional content, treating her 195 million followers to the exciting post.

Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

The picture showed Miley wearing a white one-piece with her back to the camera.

Miley’s two-toned bleach-blonde hair featured loose waves blowing in the wind. Her makeup was intense, with heavy eyeliner and bright-red lips. The ex of Liam Hemsworth looked fierce as she struck a confident pose with visible tattoos.

As the Spotify billboard revealed, Miley broke her own record for the most times a song was played in a single week in Spotify history.

A tweet by Spotify read, “She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records 👏 @MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history 💐.”

She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records 👏 @MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history 💐 pic.twitter.com/gSVWtzwjeY — Spotify (@Spotify) January 20, 2023

Miley Cyrus releases single Flowers

Miley entered 2023 with a bang, hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC with godmother Dolly Parton and performing for an audience.

Days after that hosting gig, Miley revealed details about her new song.

Miley released the song Flowers on January 13. The release date happened to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

Some people believed that Miley’s decision to choose Liam’s birthday was deliberate to cause a stir. Themes in the lyrics and music video fueled the flame as fans interpreted Miley’s words.

Whether or not the song was about Liam, Miley’s latest efforts have been well-received critically and commercially.

Miley Cyrus promotes Gucci Flora Fantasy

Miley became the face of Gucci Flora Fantasy and starred in an advertisement campaign for the fragrance.

She spoke with Interview magazine and declared her love for the Italian brand.

Miley said, “I’m going to say, and this is not from Gucci but from me, because I have a very personal connection with the Flora Fantasy, what it means to me.”

She added, “And now, the Flora Fantasy resonates a lot more with me. We’ve been creative collaborators in other ways.”

The star also praised Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.