Miley Cyrus looked gorgeous in black and white in a new social media post that showed off her killer sense of style and enviable figure.

The Hannah Montana alum has a few reasons to be excited because the recently turned 30-year-old announced an upcoming appearance with a person near and dear to her heart.

That person, of course, was revealed to be Dolly Parton, Miley’s godmother and co-worker. Miley shared a photo with Dolly, referencing the latter title and expressing gratitude about their upcoming hosting duties.

As Miley explained last week, she will be returning to NBC to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Fans may recall that Miley hosted the event last year with SNL comedian Pete Davidson by her side. This year promised to be a family affair with a hint of southern charm, thanks to Miley and Dolly.

With less than one month until Miley’s New Year’s Special, the singer has gone into overdrive to promote the gig.

Miley’s newest IG post, shared with her 188 million followers, was no exception as the smiling singer posed on set.

Miley Cyrus stuns with Dolly Parton for New Year’s Eve promotion

Miley rocked two-toned hair with dark layers on the bottom and bleach-blonde tresses on top.

She wore an off-the-shoulder black top with long sleeves and a halterneck. A cinched waist with cream material began under her bodice as the garment transitioned from dark to light.

Seated next to Miley was Dolly, who had her initials embellished on her white satin lapel, in case fans forgot. Dolly looked glamorous as she posed next to Miley, holding her hands in a similar manner to her goddaughter’s.

Miley’s caption read, “From Co-star to Co-Host @dollyparton @nbc @peacocktv.”

The latest image was one of what will undoubtedly become multiple promotional shots for the NBC and Peacock show.

Miley Cyrus’ vegan and non-vegan diet

Miley has been a longtime animal lover, which may have influenced her decision to adopt a vegan diet. Miley was a strict vegan from 2013 to 2019, also forgoing gluten for health purposes.

However, at some point, the diet lost its efficacy, causing Miley to recalibrate her dietary choices.

In 2020, Miley told Joe Rogan via US Weekly that she reintroduced fish into her diet and ended her vegan lifestyle.

She explained, “Now I’m so much sharper than I was, and I think that I was, at one point, pretty malnutritioned.”

Luckily for Miley, her new diet made her feel more energized, which may come in handy on New Year’s Eve.

She continued, “I remember going to Glastonbury [music festival], and that was a show that I loved — I loved my performance — but I was running on empty.”

With a relatively new, non-vegan diet, Miley might be full of energy for her upcoming NYE special on NBC; fans will have to wait and watch.