Miley Cyrus stuns with cake for 30th birthday

Miley Cyrus celebrates her 30th birthday with a beautiful cake as the stunning actress continues to evolve before fans’ eyes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While many Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving, Miley Cyrus had a double celebration because the singer and actress had just enjoyed her 30th birthday.

Miley took to her Instagram account to share a very smiley photo with her 188 million followers.

Miley quickly received likes and congratulatory messages from fans of the pop star.

As the Hannah Montana alum revealed in her caption, she was happy and thankful to turn 30.

Miley celebrated with a cake and her rumored beau, who was not in the picture.

And while Miley clearly had a birthday glow, some fans couldn’t believe where the time had gone. After all, March 2023 marks the 17th anniversary of Miley’s breakout role on Disney, Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus celebrates her 30th birthday with cake

The new picture featured Miley with her head tilted, posing from behind the round frosted cake. The cake had rainbow sprinkles around the base and cream puffs of icing on the top. There also appeared to be chocolate KitKat bars, with one layered wafer popping out of each whipped frosting design on the perimeter of the dessert.

As for Miley, her hair was blonde and straight, with dark layers on the bottom of her choppy tresses. She wore glittery eyeshadow, shimmery lids, glossy lips, and mascara on her lashes.

Miley’s caption read, “30. Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes. 💕.”

In other Miley news, fans can expect the singer and her godmother, Dolly Parton, on screens very soon.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to co-host NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Miley and Dolly announced their co-hosting gig for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC.

While ABC has Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, NBC has selected Miley for the second straight year. Miley has been getting her Dick Clark on, serving as the face of NBC’s annual NYE event.

Last year, Miley rang in the New Year with former SNL comedian Pete Davidson as her co-host.

This year, Miley is keeping it in the family for the NBC special. She and Dolly shared an exciting promo on their Instagrams for what promised to be a night full of fashion, fun, and lots of glamour.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Dolly Parton airs live on December 31 at 10:30 p.m./9:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.