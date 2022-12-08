Singer Miley Cyrus excitedly hyped up her upcoming New Year’s special with a brand new promotion looking gorgeous. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to having a Party in the U.S.A, and this year, the singer hopes fans will tune in as she counts down the minutes from 2022 to 2023.

The Disney Channel alum dropped another set of photos as her big New Year’s Special approached rapidly.

Miley has gone full steam ahead with promotional shots appearing jointly on her Instagram account and the page for NBC. The singer took a short break from promoting her latest gig to celebrate her 30th birthday, but then it was back to photoshoots and appearances.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Miley will co-host her second NBC New Year’s Special, bringing a different face than 2021. Last year, Miley rang in the New Year with Pete Davidson serving as her co-host and providing some comic relief.

This year, Miley tapped Dolly Parton to co-host, and the country ladies will bring some southern flavor to the exciting night.

Miley treated her 189 million followers to a three-part post, going sleeveless in a black tank top while striking a few poses.

Miley Cyrus stuns in sleeveless NYE look

Miley opened the IG carousel with a fierce pose as she gazed into the camera with a serious face and her lips slightly parted. Her platinum blonde tresses featured a side part with dark locks hanging from the back.

Miley posed in front of gray curtains with decorative streamers adding a festive vibe to the background.

The second image had even more sparkle, thanks to multiple curled streamers in the background. The Hannah Montana actress raised her arms expressively while making a frame around her face.

The final shot showed a jovial Miley in the middle of a laugh in the same party atmosphere bringing excitement and energy.

Miley looked gorgeous and celebratory on what promised to be a magical night.

Miley Cyrus’ exercise routine includes a treadmill sweat session

Miley has always been a fan of cardio, but she took things to the next level to perform at the 2021 Super Bowl.

In 2021, Miley unveiled an impressive workout that showed the singer in a Nike sports bra while she hit the treadmill.

But the treadmill wasn’t the only thing that Miley hit–she also hit some notes.

When Miley doesn’t feel like a treadmill singing session, she has been vocal about her love for Pilates and Ashtanga yoga.

With a major Super Bowl performance under her belt, there is seemingly nothing that Miley can’t accomplish.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Dolly Parton airs live on December 31 at 10:30 p.m./9:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.