Miley Cyrus stuns topless with a Jaded quote

Miley Cyrus wowed her hundreds of millions of fans as she continued to promote her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, over the weekend.

The Flowers singer is hyping up Jaded, another new single off her album, and in the sexiest way possible.

Miley, real name Destiny Hope Cyrus, looked incredible in a series of sultry shots shared to Instagram as she posed on a bed in nothing but black pants.

The 30-year-old Hannah Montana star lay on her stomach in the shots, cleverly avoiding an NSFW moment as she positioned herself on a billowy white bedspread against a white backdrop.

Miley looked naturally beautiful, with touseled wavy hair and minimal makeup. The singer and actress kept a serious expression on her face for the shots as she stared intently at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of her tattoos were visible in the snaps, and she went easy on the accessories, complementing the pared-down aesthetic of the stunning images and her free-spirited nature.

“You’re lonely now & I hate it,” read the accompanying caption, which is a lyric from her latest hit, Jaded.

Miley’s post received more than 2 million likes, and her fans rushed to the comments section to gush over the gorgeous photographs.

Miley Cyrus’ legion of fans gush over her stunning photos

One such fan wrote, “Simply beautiful ❤.”

“You’re a free spirit & I love it,” penned another admirer.

Miley’s fans are loving her latest set of photos. Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Others left emojis to show their appreciation for the artist and noted what a “great singer and performer” Miley is.

Earlier this year, Miley proved what a skilled performer she is — she posted a clip of her Backyard Sessions, singing a live rendition of the smash hit Jaded.

Miley belted out the lyrics from a white, circular stage, donning black sunglasses and a white cut-out minidress with strappy heels.

“JADED. BACKYARD SESSIONS OUT NOW,” she wrote in the caption.

Miley’s healthy lifestyle contributes to her looking fabulous

Miley looks incredible these days, thanks to her commitment to diet and exercise. The superstar was formerly a strict vegan from 2013 until 2019. When her health began suffering, she began incorporating fish back into her diet — something that she admits made her cry.

These days, Miley follows a mostly plant-based diet and stays fit with yoga, pilates, running, and hiking.

In an Instagram video from 2021, seen below, Miley killed two birds with one stone as she performed a wall squat while warming up her vocal cords.

In another video, dated February 2021, Miley belted out Bikini Kill’s Rebel Girl while she jogged on a treadmill with her trainer nearby, showing off her vocal talent and her cardiovascular endurance.

While Miley is enjoying the success of her other hit single, Flowers, her fans are hoping to see a video for Jaded soon. While many have speculated that Flowers was written in reference to her ex-husband of two years, Liam Hemsworth, the entire album could be her way of speaking out about their marriage.

A source told PEOPLE that Miley is ready “tell her side of the story” after having “time to process and heal” following their 2020 divorce.