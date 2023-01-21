Heartbreak can inspire the most beautiful music, and Miley Cyrus has demonstrated this notion with her recent efforts.

For those living under a rock, Miley released the song Flowers on January 13, which happened to be the birthday of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Online rumors have heavily speculated that Miley’s decision to choose Liam’s birthday was a calculated decision. Since its release last week, fans have continued dissecting the song’s lyrics and music video.

As for Miley, she has seemed to revel in the mystery and also her success.

A recent IG Story showed Miley wearing white, striking a fierce pose while gazing at the camera. Her strapless white look allowed fans to see her unique and signature tattoos, including the dreamcatcher on her ribs.

The Hannah Montana actress looked gorgeous and seductive in the post shared with her 194 million followers on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus stuns for Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits

Miley wore her two-toned bleach-blonde hair with dark layers in loose waves. She sported bright-red lips, lined eyes, and a striking glare, providing a link for fans to follow.

The posted link directed fans to Spotify, where Miley has reigned supreme atop the Today’s Top Hits playlist.

Today’s Top Hits is the Spotify playlist that includes only the 50 most played songs worldwide. Miley has found herself in good company, topping Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, and SZA for the top spot.

Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley not only landed at the number one spot but also broke a Spotify record. As the streaming platform revealed, Miley’s song Flowers became the most streamed song ever in one week.

A tweet by Spotify read, “She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records 👏 @MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history 💐.”

She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records 👏 @MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history 💐 pic.twitter.com/gSVWtzwjeY — Spotify (@Spotify) January 20, 2023

Although Miley’s ill-fated relationship with Liam didn’t last, her singing success seems like it is here to stay.

Something isn’t here to stay, however, and that is Miley’s vegan diet.

Miley Cyrus ends vegan diet

Miley followed a strict vegan diet from 2013 to 2019 but stopped because she thought it was harmful to her health.

​The singer was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where she discussed her re-introduction of fish into her diet.

Miley recounted an experience in Glastonbury where she performed on empty and struggled to complete her set. After that harrowing experience, she knew it was time to make a change.

She explained, “I was vegan for a very long time, and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly.”

She continued, “Now I’m so much sharper than I was.”

As 2023 continues, Miley looks sharper than ever.