Miley Cyrus stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Miley Cyrus smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Miley Cyrus is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a lingerie-style and leggy minidress. The singer, 29, is making headlines for ramping up action on her Instagram after nearly a month of keeping a low profile, and she’s come back in full force.

Posting for her 170 million+ followers this week, the Slide Away hitmaker shared a gold minidress look and a black one, with the latter seeing her name-drop a major designer.

Miley Cyrus all legs in little black dress

Miley posted outdoor shots of herself as she fronts media outlets for hitting up New York City.

The former Hannah Montana star sent out a soft smile and her mean body as she flaunted her tiny waist in a silky and satin black minidress. Going strappy and with lace detailing at the chest, the blonde put her killer pins on show in dark sheer stockings, also appearing to have lost a little weight.

Miley has been slowly ditching her scruffy rocker appearance and replacing it with a sleeker, sexier one. Here, the Prisoner hitmaker stunned with shoulder-length blonde hair, a rosy lip, plus a silver necklace drawing attention to her slender chest.

“Photo me pronto,” she wrote, also confirming she was “in Galliano.”

Miley is also fresh from some exciting news. Following her immensely popular and televised 2022 New Year’s Special with SNL star Pete Davidson, the singer has been confirmed for a return, one that will usher in 2023. “Celebrating the announcement of #MileysNewYearsEveParty 2023! I’m partnering with Lorne Michaels AGAIN to make this party possible! Thank you for bringing in 2022 with us & starting this year off right! CELEBRATING TOGETHER!” she told her Instagram army this week.

Miley Cyrus promises new music amid ‘Attention’ album

There’s also been news on the music front, with Miley last month confirming that her Attention: Miley Live album is getting more tracks.

“On 4/29 I’m adding MORE songs to the #ATTENTION live album! Including Angels Like You which was added into the set the night before inspired by the fans below my hotel room in Bogota singing it ALL NIGHT LONG! Woke up to Angels being #1 in Colombia! Love you all so much! This record is for you!” she told fans on April 28.

Recent years have brought albums including 2020-released Plastic Hearts, 2019-dropped SHE IS COMING, plus one-off tracks including Don’t Call Me Angel with Ariana Grande and Lana del Ray, plus Prisoner with singer Dua Lipa.