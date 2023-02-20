Miley Cyrus is about to drop a new album, Endless Summer Vacation, in March, and she’s busy heating up the internet as she begins to promote her new music.

Based on the insane popularity of the first single, Flowers, which dropped on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, this album will be another smash hit.

It’s been a few years since the last Miley Cyrus album, Plastic Hearts, made its debut in 2020. Prior to that, there were plenty of bangers on the aptly titled Bangerz, which dropped in 2013.

It’s safe to say that Miley’s fans are ready for more music and cannot wait for the upcoming release.

As for Miley, she’s making sure that the promotion leading up to the Endless Summer Vacation album is also pretty unforgettable, as she just dropped a new photo on Instagram as a reminder.

In it, the Flowers singer is looking fitter than ever while posing sideways in a red bikini. The top is bandeau-style and keeps Miley covered as she stretches to the right, bending her back as she leans in and braces herself against a wood-paneled wall.

The bikini bottoms match the top and feature a metal buckle on one side and no buckle on the other for an asymmetrical look.

Miley’s many tattoos are highlighted in the photo as the newly-blonde bombshell twists to the side and still manages to give the camera a sultry gaze.

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Flowers’ success

The latest reminder that Miley Cyrus has a whole new album coming for us came just days after she took to social media again to celebrate the huge success of her latest song, Flowers.

The Bruno Mars-inspired tune was an instant hit on its January 13 release date, immediately inspiring her fans and taking over the airwaves.

Last week, Miley celebrated a month of Flowers being released, and during that time, it remained in the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100.

In fact, Flowers is still sitting in that top spot, with four weeks as a number one. Kill Bill by Sza, Last Night by Morgan Wallen, and Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras are all trailing behind.

Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacationcover art is coming in hot

It makes sense that Miley Cyrus would promote her upcoming album with a series of sultry bikini photos.

After all, the album is called Endless Summer Vacation, and right now, in February, a little sand, sunshine, and a gorgeous bikini would be an excellent change from these plunging temperatures.

The cover art for Miley’s upcoming album is just as sexy as the photos she’s using to promote it. In the photo shared with fans just six weeks ago, Miley can be seen dangling from a trapeze while wearing a black cutout swimsuit and matching black heels.

One leg is bent as she looks toward the camera while wearing black sunglasses and wavy blonde hair.