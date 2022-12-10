Miley Cyrus stuns in head-to-toe leather for late-night fun

Miley Cyrus is stunning in head-to-toe leather for late-night fun as she promotes an upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus was the picture of perfection when she made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night.

The actress looked stunning in head-to-toe black leather as she stopped by to promote her upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve event.

Miley and the Instagram page for Jimmy Fallon’s show posted a few looks at the special guest of the night.

The post showed Miley posing backstage in front of a sign for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

There were also shots of Miley on stage, sitting down for an interview and doing a sketch with Jimmy.

The photos quickly racked up over 889k likes from Miley’s fans and followers.

Miley sported a daring look featuring a black leather trenchcoat with matching pants, completing the look with leather boots.

The Disney Channel alum added a pop of color with a blue dress shirt that perfectly matched her bright eyes.

She paired the ensemble with black gloves, adding a sophisticated touch to the timeless look.

Miley rocked minimal makeup with some liner on her lids, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Miley rocked bleach-blonde hair with dark roots and loose waves.

Miley Cyrus’ NBC New Year’s Eve special

Miley’s appearance on The Tonight Show was part of her promotional tour for her upcoming NBC New Year’s Eve event.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the singer will host her second annual event, featuring performances by some of the biggest names in music.

Miley’s godmother, Dolly Parton, joined the show this year, serving as a co-host in the role previously held by Pete Davidson.

She also revealed that there would be some special surprise guests, so fans are likely eager to see what she has in store.

Miley Cyrus quits her vegan diet

Miley was a strong proponent of a vegan diet, adhering to strict dietary restrictions for many years.

Miley appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where she shared, via Us Weekly, “I was vegan for a very long time, and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly.”

Miley explained that she gave a high-stakes performance and felt exhausted because she didn’t have the appropriate nutrients to function.

Luckily for Miley’s fans, that won’t be an issue for New Year’s Eve now that Miley has allowed seafood back into her diet.