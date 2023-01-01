Miley Cyrus stuns in a bikini to promote upcoming single

Singer Miley Cyrus pictured arriving at the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring Summer 20 event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus is in a bikini for 2023 to make a special announcement about her new song on the way.

The 30-year-old singer just hosted her second annual New Year’s Eve Party alongside Dolly Parton to usher in the new year.

Cyrus and Parton hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party live in Miami on Saturday.

The two musicians sang duetted versions of their hit songs Wrecking Ball, I Will Always Love You, and Jolene.

She dropped two teasers for her new single titled Flowers, which is set to release on January 13.

In one teaser video, Cyrus is seen strutting and dancing on a street in a cutout gold minidress that shows her incredible abs.

“NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13,” she wrote in the caption.

In the second clip, Miley takes off the dress and reveals her bikini before strutting in a garden surrounded by sprinklers

Miley released her most recent studio album, Plastic Hearts, in 2020 — her seventh release. In 2022, the American singer dropped her third live album, Attention: Miley Live.

How Miley Cyrus gets and maintains her abs

Miley is devoted to fitness and maintaining a healthy diet to stay lean and healthy.

According to Elle Australia, Cyrus has been practicing Pilates for almost a decade and once attended classes most days of the week. She also installed a Pilates studio in one of her homes.

Cyrus also frequently practices yoga to stay in shape and prefers Ashtanga, which many consider the most difficult form of yoga with a focus on strength and flexibility.

As for her eating habits, the Wrecking Ball singer was a vegan for many years until she reintroduced fish into her diet.

She’s opened up about her decision to stop being vegan during a conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I was vegan for a very long time, and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” she said, according to Yahoo, continuing: “Now I’m so much sharper than I was and I think that I was, at one point, pretty malnutritioned.”

Miley Cyrus reveals her New Year’s resolution

The 30-year-old singing sensation appeared in NBC’s upcoming A Toast to 2022! special, and opened up about maturing and her New Year’s resolution.

In a clip obtained by PEOPLE, Miley said her goal is to listen more, to herself and others, after receiving advice from Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean.