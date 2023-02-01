Miley Cyrus is continuing to ride her recent wave of re-found fame as she prepares to launch a new body product.

Following the celebrated release of her smash hit Flowers, which remains in the number-one spot in a host of countries worldwide, Miley has shared some more exciting news with her fans as she branches out into the world of self-tanners.

Choosing a stunning black swimsuit for her post, Miley looked as incredible as always as she lay poolside.

The stylish one-piece was mostly visible from the side as the singer rested on the cement slab next to the turquoise water and added a slight twist to her torso to face the camera.

Her multitude of tattoos showed along her ribcage and arms, with her dreamcatcher ink making a prominent statement on her right side.

Miley’s eyes were concealed by dark shades that she grasped with the tips of two fingers in a movement that alluded to her tipping the lenses down to glance over the rims.

Miley Cyrus sizzles in swimwear poolside

Her blonde hair spilled out around her head to form a halo and she bent her knees to push her back off the ground, heeled feet finishing off her incredible look.

Trimmed green grass surrounded the singer as she soaked up the sunshine for her shoot, the pool water sparkling from the sun’s glare.

“I can buy myself tanner…. Excited to announce MCEO x Dolce Glow. Get that Endless Summer Vacation glow,” she captioned her post, playing around with the lyrics of her Flowers single by swapping in “tanner” for the original word “flowers.”

Miley increased the believability of her latest promotional plug with her choice of a garment as she showed off glowing skin that was assuredly coated in the tanner she was boosting.

Miley Cyrus talks about MCEO x Dolce Glow collaboration

The singer’s investment in Dolce Glow comes on the heels of Miley’s resurgence as a pop star and the partnership was not made by coincidence.

Making it clear in the early winter that she had found a product she felt confident wearing, giving her skin a tanned Dolce Glow hue for her New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s step forward with the company just makes sense.

“Miley’s partnership could not have come at a better time for Dolce Glow,” said Dolce Glow founder Isabel Vita, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

“We did have some areas that we lacked in infrastructure and connections and opportunities. When Miley decided to do this, she immediately the next day had her team working on it. When I say she is one of the most involved, yet creative, hardworking partners that I’m around on a day-to-day [basis], I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

As reported by the WWD, this will be Miley’s first time investing in a brand despite the singer being approached on a near-constant basis by companies to partner with them.

For her part, Miley shared that she is excited about this new step in her career and she explained that she wouldn’t have done it if she didn’t first believe in what she was selling.

“I am an official partner in Dolce Glow because I truly love and trust this product,” Miley said.

“Its high-quality ingredients and flawless color make it a must for me. Dolce Glow aesthetically aligns with my new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation.’ I am so excited to make my ‘glow’ accessible for my fans and support a female-founded company.”

The Dolce Glow self-tanner retails at a variety of stores, such as Macy’s and QVC, for $53.