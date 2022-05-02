Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi stuns in skimpy bikini

Brandi Cyrus close up. Pic credit: @brandicyrus/Instagram

Brandi Cyrus is flaunting her stunning bikini body and proving that sister Miley Cyrus isn’t the only hottie in the family. The DJ, fashion editor, and influencer turned heads this weekend as she thrilled her 1 million followers, posting summery outdoor snaps and showing how good she looks in a swimsuit.

Brandi has been making headlines after her dad Billy Ray Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus announced their divorce, but yesterday was all about her.

Brandi Cyrus wows in bikini snaps

Tagging herself in Los Angeles, CA, Brandi posed on a lawn outside a house while showing a nice tan. All smiles, Brandi showcased her long legs and rock-hard abs in a skimpy white bikini that came low-cut and with cute string waist ties.

Holding a large ball, the 34-year-old also donned a printed red-and-white shirt worn open, with the triple set of photos seeing her barefoot – she smiled in each snap.

Brandi is the eldest of the three Cyrus sisters. Prisoner singer Miley is 29, while July hitmaker Noah Cyrus is 22.

“Summer base tan,” Brandi wrote to caption her pics.

Brandi, who occasionally pops up on Miley’s Instagram, has opened up about her career and being part of the Cyrus family.

“By night, I’m a DJ and a podcast host,” she told Modeliste in 2021. “It was quite the winding road to get here! It’s no secret that I’m one of the five Cyrus kids, and I’ve spent a lifetime both in the background and the foreground of the entertainment industry. From working on the set of Hannah Montana to signing a record deal of my own at 21, and now performing as a DJ at clubs and festivals all around the U.S… it’s been a wild ride of an adult life so far, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world!”

Brandi Cyrus opens up about her personality

Brandi, who co-hosts two podcasts, including her Sorry We’re Stoned one with mom Tish, added: “I think people probably expect me to be a really big personality, super social, and maybe a bit of a partier because of my job. But really I’m super low-key, prefer to be quiet and hang out in smaller numbers, and I love a 10 pm bedtime! I’m all about prioritizing my sleep, haha.”

Brandi’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including socialite Paris Hilton, sitcom star Sarah Hyland, model Olivia Culpo, plus country singer Kelsea Ballerini.