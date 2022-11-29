Miley Cyrus shows off eclectic style while out with boyfriend

Miley Cyrus enjoys a nice brunch in Malibu. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus looked effortlessly beautiful as she was spotted with a huge smile on her face while strolling around the streets of California.

The Hannah Montana star was spotted walking side by side with Maxx Morando, who she has been dating for about a year now.

The two lovebirds joined some friends for brunch in Malibu, California, and seemed to thoroughly enjoy their venture out.

It was evident that Miley and Maxx dressed on the more casual side this time around as they styled in rather baggy clothing.

As the two walked and smiled they also carried a couple of black Only Good Vibes bags which they held close to their bodies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was the perfect day for a Malibu brunch as the couple wore nothing more than a light button-up while the sun shone brightly down.

Miley Cyrus hits Malibu for a nice brunch with her boyfriend Maxx Morando

The 30-year-old singer certainly hasn’t shied away from the camera, especially when it comes to her romantic life.

Even though Miley hasn’t exactly come forth with stating that she’s officially dating the 23-year-old drummer, they have certainly made many recent appearances together, such as the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles.

However, even more recently, Miley and Maxx were captured close together while they had brunch with some friends and further shopped as they carried a couple of bags.

Cozy and comfy had obviously been the selected look for this specific occasion as Miley rocked a rather eccentric attire.

She styled herself in some loose-fitting, including multi-colored jeans with a white T-shirt and a baggy blue button-up.

Shen then completed the fit with a pair of gem-embellished sandals and black sunglasses as she further threw her blonde hair up into a bun.

Maxx followed Miley’s lead as he was also styled in a pair of loose-fitting slacks and a white T-shirt. He then sported a green and white striped button-up and a pair of similar black sunglasses.

Even though their relationship might not be official yet, the two stars always look incredible together.

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando enjoy a nice meal with their friends. Pic credit: @RMBI/BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus releases ATTENTION live album on YouTube

Earlier this year, Miley announced that she would be adding a brand new live album onto YouTube called ATTENTION, per her fans request.

The singer shortly made her millions of fans’ dreams come true as she released the live versions of her songs onto an album that can be streamed and watched through YouTube.

Miley hinted at the fact that more songs would be progressively added to the album, however, the first couple of songs were released back in the spring.

The singer shared one of the live performances in an Instagram post in which she wrote, “On 4/29 I’m adding MORE songs to the #ATTENTION live album! Including Angels Like You which was added to the set the night before inspired by the fans below my hotel room in Bogota singing it ALL NIGHT LONG! Woke up to Angels being #1 in Colombia! Love you all so much! This record is for you! 🖤.”

Fans can now watch the live album and killer performances through YouTube and a variety of other streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.