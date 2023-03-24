Miley Cyrus has been on a high the last few months and it looks as if she has well and truly come into her own after a tricky period that involved a divorce from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The songstress recently released her newest album Endless Summer Vacation, while her song Flowers has so far spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Top 100. It’s an incredible feat for someone who started out on the Disney show Hannah Montana, to say the least.

Just two weeks ago, the singer released the music video for her song River, which has already amassed 14 million views on YouTube alone.

In the video, Miley was seen on a white stage surrounded by darkness as bright lights flashed around her. She wore a short black dress with black heels and danced her heart out while singing, “You’re just like a river.”

Later in the video, she was surrounded by shirtless men as water fell from the roof and she writhed around while running her hands across the chest of one in particular.

The blonde man was a professional surfer and IMG model Mason Barnes who shared stills from the shoot in which the pair were seen hugging and soaking wet.

He thanked Miley in his caption, telling her it was an inspiration to watch her accomplishments, and called her a “true master” of her art.

Miley later reshared the images to her Instagram Story, clearly appreciative of his kind words.

Miley Cyrus in black and white stills from her River music video. Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi spilled some tea about the number one song Flowers

Miley’s number one song Flowers has been talked about non-stop since its release due to the lyrics that appear to point toward her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Though she has never confirmed or denied who the song is about, there were definitely some hints within the lyrics and the music video that had fans raising their eyebrows.

Even Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus talked about the speculation on the Your Favorite Thing podcast with Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams.

She touched on the rumor about it being based on a Bruno Mars song, which Liam allegedly played at their wedding, calling it “funny.”

She talked about the suit speculation as well, saying, “The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so this is a f*ck you because she’s in the suit. Hilarious.”

Though, in the end, she said, “I’m not here to say what’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth.”

Miley launched a collaboration with Dolce Glow in honor of her album release

In honor of Miley’s new album, the women-owned brand Dolce Glow released a collaboration with the singer called Endless Summer Vacation Box Set.

It costs $115 and includes Dolce Self-Tanning Mist, as well as a Kabuki Brush.

Isabel Vita, CEO of the brand, told Elle magazine, “We wanted to celebrate Endless Summer Vacation from the Dolce Glow side and to give fans the opportunity to have their own glow.”

For fans who want to buy it, they should be quick, as it’s only available for a limited time.