Miley Cyrus lifts braless dress on stage

Miley Cyrus takes a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus is back in the news and back on Instagram – after a month of barely any posts. The 29-year-old pop star returned to the platform after laying low over most of April and early May yesterday, first posting a shot with mom Tish Cyrus and Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson, then returning with both minidress and street snaps.

Showing off her toned figure and going slinky in a red dress, the Prisoner hitmaker sizzled in the red gown she donned for the 2022 NBC Universal Upfront in New York City. She also made it a bit of a leg show by swishing up her dress.

Miley Cyrus is fire with stage dress lift

Posting for her 170 million followers, Miley celebrated the news that she’ll be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023. Fans will remember the former Hannah Montana star ushering in 2022 last year via the event, where she was joined by SNL star Pete Davidson.

Miley opened arm raised, mic in hand, and highlighting her willowy silhouette in a ruched, sleeveless, and braless red dress.

Pairing her look with heels and statement shades, the singer posed amid blue stage lighting, then driving fans to swipe, where she swished across the stage while raising up her dress for a more flirtatious finish.

Further photos showed the blonde in her loose-belted number and showing off her new sleek hairdo, also ensuring fans got a leggy moment without a dress raise – Miley’s dress was slit to the thigh.

“Celebrating the announcement of #MileysNewYearsEveParty 2023! I’m partnering with Lorne Michaels AGAIN to make this party possible! Thank you bringing in 2022 with us & starting this year off right! CELEBRATING TOGETHER!” a caption read.

Miley Cyrus serving looks in leggy minidress

The paparazzi made a beeline for Miley at the start of the week, this as she stepped out on Big Apple streets in both her red dress and a skintight ribbed one. The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus further made headlines for sizzling in a lingerie-style and thigh-skimming black minidress with silky fabrics – here, Miley tagged luxury designer John Galliano, writing: “Photo me pronto. I’m in Galliano.” Galliano has headed up luxury labels including Givenchy and Dior. Miley, however, is signed to Italian designer Gucci, where she fronts both its clothing and fragrance campaigns.

Miley’s New Year’s bash made 2021/2022 headlines for seeing the star’s sister Noah Cyrus joining her on stage. Likewise, for an awkward, but well-handled wardrobe malfunction as the singer’s top bust open during her performance.