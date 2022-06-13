Miley Cyrus jogs shirtless, shows off incredible abs

Miley Cyrus jogging in a red bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus is a proponent of a well-rounded workout as the actress and pop star took a break from twerking to get in an old-fashioned jog.

Miley tried to look incognito with a baseball cap over her bleach blonde hair. Paparazzi caught the Wrecking Ball singer jogging in the Hollywood Hills, and she made sure to stay hydrated underneath the hot California sun.

The 29-year-old singer is back home after touring in South America for much of April.

Miley Cyrus jogs in a red bra in the Hollywood Hills

Miley Cyrus jogged in the Hollywood Hills wearing a red sports bra and black track pants.

She opted for Nike sneakers to protect her feet and ensure peak performance. Miley’s trim waist was on full display as she jogged and showed off her belly button piercing.

Miley wore a baseball cap that said “Electric Lady Studios,” and pieces of her bleach blonde hair peeked out from underneath her hat. Miley’s wrists and fingers were naked, but she wore small hoop earrings and two necklaces.

Pic credit: BAM BAM/Backgrid

She carried a giant green glass container of water to ensure she stayed hydrated while breaking a sweat.

Pic credit: BAM BAM/Backgrid

Her tiny workout outfit left her skin on full display so that others could see the numerous tattoos that adorn her body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miley Cyrus’ diet and workout routine

Miley Cyrus is known for her wild twerking, which certainly burns a ton of calories. But the Hannah Montana star switches it up to keep her body in top condition.

Miley was on a strict vegan diet from 2013 to 2019 but stopped because she thought it contributed to her hip pain.

​She shared this on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “I was vegan for a very long time, and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly.”

Miley continued, “Now I’m so much sharper than I was, and I think that I was, at one point, pretty malnutritioned. I remember going to Glastonbury, and that was a show that I loved—I loved my performance—but I was running on empty.”

Miley has since changed her diet to include more Omega-3.

As for Miley’s workouts, she is a big proponent of Ashtanga yoga. Her Instagram feed often features photos that display her flexibility as she contorts her body into various challenging poses.

When all else fails, you can catch Miley going for an old-fashioned jog to burn calories and promote cardiovascular health.