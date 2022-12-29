Miley Cyrus is ready to party with Dolly Parton to ring in the New Year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus looked incredible in her latest leather look as she prepares to bring in the new year with her fun-filled New Year’s Eve special.

The Party in the USA singer will host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party for a second-straight year and recently promoted the special by posing in a stunning black dress.

The 30-year-old singer took to social media to share a photo of herself wearing the LBD seated in a black chair, one leg crossed over the other.

Cyrus had on sleek black heels as part of her super elegant look and rested one hand on her thigh as she gave a provocative stare at the camera.

The singer had darker roots visible in layers behind her short blonde hair, which fell just past her shoulders. It was also parted in a way to cover part of her face, leaving one eye visible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore pink lipstick and dark eyeliner, keeping the makeup to a minimum, so her figure and sizzling black dress were the stars of the image.

The shot was also quite festive, featuring gold and silver balloons scattered around her on the floor and shiny streamers of the same colors falling from above.

“NEW YEAR, NEW PERFORMERS. Fletcher, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Liily and more are joining @DollyParton and I for Miley’s New Years Eve Party live on NBC! #MileysNewYearsEveParty,” Cyrus wrote in her caption.

The announcement has tallied over 2 million likes and 11,000-plus comments from fans reacting to Cyrus’ captivating look and the important message about her special.

Cyrus’ first New Year’s Eve special on NBC had her hosting alongside former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. That New Year’s Eve special included performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, 24KGoldn, Brandi Carlile, and Kitty Cash.

For the celebration to usher in 2023, the co-host is Cyrus’ godmother, the legendary Dolly Parton. Featured performers include Latto, Sia, Rae Sremmund, and Fletcher. SNL’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman are also scheduled to make appearances.

Miley Cyrus stuns in all-leather for late-night appearance

Monsters and Critics reported that Miley Cyrus wowed viewers during a late-night appearance several weeks ago, wearing head-to-toe black leather. She appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the upcoming New Year’s Eve special.

Her eye-catching look included a black leather trench coat and matching pants, with boots adding to the stunning attire. Like her look in the little black dress above, Cyrus wore minimal makeup and kept her bleach-blonde hair with dark roots.

She shared an IG post about her appearance with followers and fans, reminding everyone to watch her on Fallon’s show. She was in full promotional mode during the appearance, suggesting viewers should tune in for her special on New Year’s Eve.

Miley Cyrus is the face of Gucci Flora

When she’s not performing concerts for fans or hosting holiday specials, Cyrus has other ventures that keep her busy. Among them, she is the face of Gucci Flora, initially promoting Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, a reimagined fragrance that “encapsulates both sweetness and beauty,” according to Glamour Magazine UK.

That perfume is based upon a fragrant tropical flower known as the gardenia and also features jasmine Grandiflora, pear blossom, and brown sugar as part of the intoxicating scent.

Cyrus referred to the scent as, “the perfect perfume to wear to express yourself and your boldness – and, of course, to smell amazing.”

She’s shared social media content to promote various Gucci perfumes, including the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Perfume. The singer appeared in promotional photos and videos for the fragrance this past June, as seen below.

“I always try to encourage my fans and those around me to be fully and truly themselves, and embrace what makes them who they are,” she said upon being revealed as face of Gucci Flora. “I think this matches what the Flora fantasy is all about.”