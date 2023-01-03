Miley Cyrus commanded attention for her NBC special as she brought some audience members to tears with a performance of Party In The U.S.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus made a major statement as she performed one of her most iconic hits while hosting an NBC special over the weekend.

The singer-songwriter made a big entrance on New Year’s Eve, performing her hit song Party in the U.S.A. while wearing a pink satin dress. She shared a clip of her performance on Instagram for fans who may have missed her special.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Miley hosted her second consecutive New Year’s Eve special on NBC, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

This year, she invited her godmother, Dolly Parton, to help ring in the new year and entertain the crowd. Miley’s performances didn’t disappoint as she did a duet with Dolly and later performed her signature song.

Miley’s NBC New Year’s special was the perfect occasion for the song about the United States and celebrations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miley twirled around the stage as she sang and danced for a captivated audience.

Miley Cyrus steals the show with Party In The U.S.A for New Year’s special

Miley’s performance was filled with energy, with her showing off her signature moves and belting out the lyrics to her iconic song.

She began her performance on stage by getting low and grabbing the microphone stand. She flipped her hair and acknowledged the live band behind her, revealing an ombre hairstyle.

Then, the camera cut to some audience members, who cried with joy as they watched Miley sing.

Miley wore a pink dress with a plunging neckline which contrasted perfectly against her tanned skin. Miley’s gown had ruching around the waist and an asymmetrical hem.

She paired the dress with nude-colored stilettos, and her bleach-blonde hair featured soft waves.

Miley rocked soft glam makeup with glossy lips and sparkly shadow, adding to the festive vibe of the night.

For the post, shared on Miley’s Instagram, she let the video do the talking, using a hashtag with her NBC show’s name as the caption.

Miley’s skimpy dress left little to the imagination, and she has worked hard to maintain her slender figure.

Miley Cyrus practices Ashtanga yoga

Miley has revealed she uses yoga and pilates to stay in shape.

The Wrecking Ball singer has expressed love for Ashtanga yoga, which is a particular branch of yoga that takes years of practice.

Miley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she gave the former SNL star a lesson. Although Jimmy didn’t quite master the pose, it was entertaining to watch.

As for Miley, time will tell what 2023 has in store for the singer and yoga enthusiast.