Miley Cyrus made sure fans remembered her new single Flowers with a bikini picture and a message. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus revealed promotional art for her new single, Flowers, and with the artwork she chose, fans likely won’t forget her upcoming release.

The Disney Channel alum chose her Instagram as the forum to share her promotional content, treating her 192 million followers to the exciting reveal.

Miley’s latest post showed she posed on her side in front of a pool with wet hair for the stunning shot.

The singer placed one hand under her head and the other at her side.

Miley rocked a black lacy bra top with sheer panels on the side. She paired the bra with matching lace underwear, also with a see-through side.

Miley’s toned figure was undeniable in the social media post.

And while Miley looked fabulous, her post also provided some important information.

Miley Cyrus stuns in black lace for Flowers announcement

Along with the picture, Miley also announced the release dates for the music video to Flowers. The picture showed the release times in different time zones so that Miley fans would have an idea of when the content would become available.

Fans in Sydney can check out Flowers on January 13 at 11 a.m., while those in Berlin can see the video at 1 a.m. and those in London at 12 a.m.

Fans in Sao Paolo can check out Flowers on January 12 at 9 p.m., while those in New York can see the video at 7 p.m. Last but not least, fans in Los Angeles can download Flowers at 4 p.m.

Miley has had a successful career in music and has continued to surprise her fans with her evolution, including her latest efforts. In recent years, she has shown her range as an artist, from country to hip-hop and, of course, pop. Her new song Flowers showed proof of her versatility as an artist, and her music video will likely do the same.

One thing that has remained static, however, has been Miley’s commitment to fitness.

Miley Cyrus does Ashtanga yoga to stay fit

Miley has practiced a special form of yoga, Ashtanga yoga, to stay in shape.

Miley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she offered the comedian a private lesson.

While Miley didn’t partake, she explained that she had practiced for years.

Miley also said that the particular form of yoga had poses that took ten years to master.

Miley’s commitment to health will come in handy as she embarks on her promotional tour for Flowers.