Miley Cyrus in braless black dress shows love for Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus is feeling the moment in a black dress as she pays homage to a fallen musician. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus went all-black in a share on social media– something that has been a rarity with the songstress in recent months.

Miley treated her 183 million Instagram fans and followers to a series of black-and-white photos, and it was all rock n’ roll for the singer.

She sang in a duet on a massive stage with a band backing her.

Miley didn’t perform with just any old band–she commanded attention with Def Leppard singing a heartfelt rendition of Photograph.

Miley made sure to show love to recently departed Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who had an untimely death at age 50 in March.

The Hannah Montana actress wore a black long-sleeve dress with a scoop neck and an asymmetrical hem. She paired the dress with semi-sheer tights.

Miley Cyrus performs at Taylor Hawkins tribute

Miley sported her short blonde hair in shaggy waves with pieces on her face as she rocked the stage.

She sported black sunglasses at night and a belly chain around her black dress.

Miley appeared to get into the music, as the second photo featured her arching her back with her mouth open as she belted out a note.

Her caption read, “In memory of Taylor Hawkins 🦅 @foofighters @defleppard #PatrickWilson.”

Miley Cyrus was just one of the performers to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins on Tuesday night at Kia Forum.

Stars perform for Taylor Hawkins tribute in Los Angeles

Taylor grew up in Orange County, less than 50 miles from the tribute concert venue.

This was the second massive tribute for Taylor Hawkins following a September 3 show at Wembley Stadium in London. Grohl said between performances, “I have to say — this show compared to the London show, this f*****g s**t rocks a little harder.”

The LA Times reported that more than 50 musicians were on hand to pay homage to the late drummer.

Alanis Morrisette was in the house, performing for Taylor, who was her former drummer before he received fame with the Foo Fighters.

Joan Jett also performed and sang The Runaways’ Cherry Bomb with Travis Barker on the drums.

Pink joined the show to play Hearts Barracuda with Nancy Wilson of Heart and drummer Jon Theodore.

Taylor Momsen from Gossip Girl and the Pretty Reckless provided vocals for Black Hole Sun with Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic.