Miley Cyrus in bikini says ‘miss me?’ while flexing

Miley Cyrus stripped down to a bikini top with boy shorts for a tropical-looking ocean swim. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus showed her fans what a good time looked like as she stripped down to a two-piece for some beach vibes.

The multi-talented performer, known best for her breakout role as the titular character in Hannah Montana during her pre-teen and early-teen years, looked to be enjoying the final months of her 20s as she gave a shout-out to her fans while prancing around the ocean.

Miley Cyrus wore a bikini top with boy shorts

Looking svelte and fit, Miley appeared to be taking some time off while enjoying the calming waters of the ocean in what could have been nearly any location on the coasts of the United States or another country entirely.

While the songstress and actress didn’t reveal her locale, fans seemed to have fun speculating and simply enjoying the starlet’s rare swimsuit snaps.

For her seaside jaunt, captioned with a simple “Miss me?” Miley rocked a black two-piece ensemble, with a bikini top complete with a wide under-bust band and some matching black boy shorts to go with it.

Despite being a bit less showy than the swimwear of some of her fellow celebs, such as model Ireland Baldwin and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, Miley was still a summer knock-out in her beach attire.

In her first of the three snaps, the singer could be seen giving a strong pose as she flexed her arm muscles and gave a big grin.

Surrounded by a rocky outcrop and shallow pools of water, Miley showed off her figure and cropped blonde hair while swimming and standing stoically on the hard ground around her.

Miley recently showed off her braless body

Despite not being able to share much on her Instagram page regarding showy bikini shots, Miley has not let her fans down this year as she has served up some other choice looks.

Back in May, Miley celebrated finding out she will again be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party to ring in 2023 after seeing tons of success with her first go-around with Pete Davidson this past year.

Commemorating the news in true Miley fashion, the singer took to her Instagram page to share some flashy snaps of herself sashaying around the stage while donning a red dress and no bra.

Mostly staying covered up, Miley then let fans take a sneak peek at her underparts, getting a little wild as she lifted her clothing to flash the crowd in attendance at the concert in which she was performing in the pictures.