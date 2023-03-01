This isn’t the first time Miley Cyrus has claimed the limelight and it probably won’t be the last.

The We Can’t Stop hitmaker is certainly having a great 2023 after she entered the year with the single Flowers, a breakup song that is reportedly linked to her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

While Flowers may have become Miley’s second chart-topping single on the US Billboard Hot 100, it has also reached the number one spot in many countries overseas.

Miley, who rose to fame on the Disney Channel playing Hannah Montana in the show of the same name, is gearing up for the release of her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which will drop globally on March 10 via Colombia Records.

Currently, she is the second most streamed artist on Spotify with a whopping 81.4 million monthly listeners.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her latest Instagram post, Miley revealed that Flowers has remained at the top spot of the US Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and that the demo version will come out on Friday, March 3.

Miley Cyrus celebrated in style

In true Miley style, she honored the success of the song while clad in an eye-catching number.

Donning a sleeveless gold button-up bodysuit, she was captured laying on top of a car in front of a plain white brick wall with her legs slightly crossed over.

Miley paired the look with black heels and showed off the many tattoos she has inked down both her arms.

Known for reinventing her image with each album, the Grammy Award-nominated star sported her wavy, shoulder-length blonde locks down with a middle part.

Gazing directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression, Miley looked sensational.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 420,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 198 followers.

“Flowers is #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the 6th week in a row. To THANK YOU I’m dropping the Flowers Demo on Friday,” Miley wrote in her caption, adding the red heart emoji.

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Converse

Over the years, Miley has had her fair share of endorsement and brand deals.

One of her most recent collaborations was her collection with Converse in 2018.

Not only did the singer design a variety of footwear for fans to buy, but she also released clothing and accessories.

While Converse no longer sells items via its website, stock can be found with other online retailers.