Miley Cyrus is filled with “overflowing gratitude” as her latest album remains on the top of the charts.

The Flowers songstress saw huge success with her single release from the Endless Summer Vacation album, which hit TikTok with fury.

She released the entire album less than a month ago, and it already has over a billion streams. Yes, that’s with a “b.”

Each new milestone hypes Miley up, and she continues to celebrate and thank her loyal fans for making her music a success.

The blonde has come a long way from her Hannah Montana days and continues to soar with each album she drops.

On her Instagram, Miley shared footage of herself in a figure-hugging black dress, writing, “ESV already has over a billion streams on Spotify in less than a month. Overflowing gratitude. Thank you.”

Miley Cyrus showed off her toned arms

In the footage shared by Miley Cyrus, she struck a pose that showed off her very muscular and toned arms.

While dancing around in her black dress (part of the Endless Summer Vacation promotion), Miley had made some gains in the gym.

She is likely in some of the best shape ever, often modeling bikinis too. The songstress has put a lot of promotion into the album, but the streams and success speak volumes.

The Instagram share highlighted Miley’s toned figure, including her arms and legs. It was a celebration post and got the attention of her loyal fans, racking up over 300,000 likes.

Miley Cyrus is no longer a vegan

Once upon a time ago, Miley Cyrus was one of the most strict vegans in Hollywood.

She wouldn’t even consider touching anything that wasn’t plant-based. She began veganism in 2013 and stayed on the diet until 2019, when things changed.

According to Us Weekly, Miley had to add fish and other things to her diet because her mind wasn’t “functioning properly.”

Liam Hemsworth was the one who cooked her first non-vegan meal, and the songstress reportedly cried for the fish and felt intense guilt. Miley was incredibly strict about what she ate but believed that caused her to have some malnourishment, leading to the need to add things back into her diet.

And while ditching her vegan lifestyle, Miley revealed she is also back to eating gluten. The songstress has experimented with her diet over the last few years to fit the right fit, and it seems she’s done just that.