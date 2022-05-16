Miley Cyrus goes wild in leopard print minidress

Miley Cyrus on Broadway. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miley Cyrus shared some wild photos with her 170 million followers. The Party in the USA singer wore head-to-toe leopard print in a skimpy ensemble that showed off her assets.

Miley was in New York to watch Pamela Anderson portray Roxie in the Broadway classic Chicago.

She also took time to have a girls’ night with Garcelle Beauvais, which Garcelle posted on social media. Miley sported short bleach blonde hair with dark tones in the bottom layers.

Miley posed with her mother, Tish Cyrus, and the star of the play, Pamela Anderson.

Miley Cyrus is wild in New York

Miley posted some photos on her Instagram as she took in a Broadway play with her mom, Tish. The pictures showed Miley swarmed by fans as she posed in the streets of New York.

Miley’s skimpy leopard dress showed off her toned body and assortment of tattoos. The singer showed some leg in the leopard skirt as she stuck out her leg and posed.

Miley raised her arms and stuck out her tongue in her signature pose.

Her animal print ensemble also featured lace, adding a feminine touch to the wild print. She wore strappy gold heels that matched her ensemble. Miley completed the look with a tiny quilted Chanel bag. Not pictured was Miley’s boyfriend Maxx Morando, who watched the play with her.

She wrote in the caption, “Whatever happened to class? @pamelaanderson as Roxie in Chicago is fabulous! Go see her shine while you still can.”

Indeed, Pamela’s run on Broadway is almost over; she appears as Roxie until June 5.

Selena Gomez imitates Miley Cyrus on Saturday Night Live

During Selena Gomez’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, she surprised fans as she unleashed a Britney Spears imitation and a Miley impression.

Selena joked to the SNL audience that she was looking for love and asked the advice of Miley. Selena said, “I also asked one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, and she said, ‘Just be yourself, and have fun. I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have a long history as both ladies were Disney stars over a decade ago.

The unexpected impression surprised fans who said Selena did a spot on Miley imitation.

The former Disney darlings have shown that they can make fun of themselves in a light-hearted manner.