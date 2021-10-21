Miley Cyrus goes topless and wears mesh underwear for raunchy photoshoot

Miley Cyrus shared some revealing and edgy pics to her Instagram page from a recent photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus is showing off her fun side!

The edgy singer/actress, 28, shared some revealing pics on her Instagram page to promote her recent cover shoot with Interview Magazine.

Miley Cyrus showed off a lot of skin in daring shoot for Interview Magazine

Wearing nothing but knee-high, black and white socks and some mesh, black underwear, Miley posed with her back to the camera, leaning over what appeared to be a tree stump.

Her booty was on near-full display as she pushed her backside towards the lens in the provocative snap.

The heavily tattooed entertainer surprisingly only gave the smallest of glimpses to two of her multiple body art pieces in the photo.

Miley’s lower back serpent and tiger stamp just barely showed through her underwear, and a smaller tattoo was fairly prominently in view though it was difficult to discern just what the design was.

For the cover shot, Miley seemed to have no problem going fully nude with just colored circles with her name inside covering her chest area up.

Flashing a wide grin and squinting her face up with her eyes closed, the songstress kept her shoulder-length, wispy blonde locks down and wavy, her bangs creating a soft frame around her face.

Miley had a bumpy relationship with Liam Hemsworth before divorce

Miley’s time in the spotlight was highlighted for about ten years by her tumultuous relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth.

The pair met on the set of their 2009 film The Last Song, and rumors quickly flew of a budding romance between the two.

They confirmed their relationship in March of 2010 when they walked the red carpet for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and then again later that month when they showed up together for the premiere of The Last Song.

Liam and Miley didn’t make it long before announcing their first split that same year in August but quickly rekindled their spark in September.

Two short months later, they broke up again, and this time the pair stayed apart for around four months before deciding to give it another go in March of 2011.

They confirmed their engagement in June of 2012 after fans began speculating that the actors were getting hitched when Miley was spotted sporting a ring.

More hard times hit the couple when Miley was accused of cheating on Liam in a report published by notorious celebrity gossiper and columnist Perez Hilton in February of 2013.

Miley avidly denied the claims, but the damage appeared to have been done as she and Liam’s relationship simmered after that, and they announced their third split in September of 2013.

Both Miley and Liam seemed to have moved on, with each of them being seen with other people during a stretch that spanned from 2013 to 2015.

By the end of 2015, however, they began appearing together again and set off another round of dating rumors when Miley helped Liam to adopt an adorable six-month-old puppy.

Miley was spotted continuously thereafter with Liam and his family, even spending time with Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth’s wife.

Their second engagement was confirmed in October 2016 when Miley discussed her reconciliation and commitment to Liam in an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Despite years of ups and downs and a multitude of breakups scattered in between, Liam and Miley finally tied the knot in December of 2018, much to fans’ delight and relief.

The happy Hollywood ending was sadly not to be, however, as the two divorced after just several months of marriage, ending their years-long romance in August of 2019.

Later that year, Elsa Pataky vocalized her feelings about her brother-in-law’s final ending with Miley, saying that Liam “deserves much more,” as reported by Monsters&Critics.

Who has Miley dated since splitting from Liam?

After the divorce, Miley didn’t show any signs that she needed time before moving on from her former love.

The singer made some waves when she was seen kissing blogger Kaitlynn Carter a very short time after leaving Liam.

Despite some heavy PDA-filled sessions, the fling lasted just one month.

Miley moved on from Kaitlynn in October 2019 with longtime pal Cody Simpson and the two dated for around ten months before breaking up in August 2020.

Since then, the former Hannah Montana star has not been seen with anyone, but fans can surely expect to hear news of Miley’s next partner as the singer is very open about her sexuality, career, and relationships.