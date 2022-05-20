Miley Cyrus goes braless in bed with tongue flick

Miley Cyrus close up. Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus is sending out bedroom action on Instagram, as she makes a triumphant return to the platform following around a month of laying low. The Slide Away singer updated for her 170 million+ followers earlier this week, posing in a skintight tank while enjoying a cup of tea and also throwing out her signature tongue flick.

Miley also included another former Disney star in her post, shouting out singer Selena Gomez, who mentioned her while hosting SNL last weekend.

Miley Cyrus has bedroom looks with Selena Gomez reference

Miley posed sizzling in a ribbed and braless white tank, one complete with: “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus” written across it.

The former Hannah Montana star posed from white bedsheets and sent out major vixen vibes as she flaunted her super-fit figure, also going pantless as she flashed some thigh while flaunting her many tattoos.

Shot from above and shooting down the lens with a fierce gaze as she rocked bombshell blonde hair and heavy makeup, Miley drove fans to swipe, where the same pose came with an added tongue flick. The final slide showed footage of Rare singer Selena giving her SNL monologue.

“HELL YEAH I’M MILEY CYRUS 🫖 @selenagomez @nbcsnl,” she captioned the gallery.

Selena had told the SNL audience about past occasions she’s turned to Miley for advice.

“Just be yourself and have fun,” she said, imitating Miley’s Southern accent. The ex to Justin Bieber added:

“I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

Miley Cyrus secures 2023 New Year’s gig

SNL has been upping its hosting game over the past year, with Fall 2021 also seeing mogul Kim Kardashian hosting. Miley, meanwhile, has been making headlines for adding new music to her Attention: Miley Live album, plus confirming she’ll be returning for another televised New Year’s special to usher in 2023. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker made December 2021 headlines for hosting her Miami-held show with SNL star Pete Davidson. Three days ago, she told fans:

“Celebrating the announcement of #MileysNewYearsEveParty 2023! I’m partnering with Lorne Michaels AGAIN to make this party possible! Thank you for bringing in 2022 with us & starting this year off right! CELEBRATING TOGETHER! 🎉.”

Miley’s bed post has now topped 2.9 million likes. The star is followed by celebrities including singer Justin Bieber, actress Salma Hayek, socialite Paris Hilton, plus rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, Gomez keeps tabs on her.