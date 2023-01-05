Miley Cyrus sizzled in a stunning one-piece swimsuit while hanging from a trapeze bar to announce her new album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus has been giving her fans some real thrills lately as she continues to increase her social media presence while sharing details of her highly-anticipated new album.

The singer and former Hannah Montana star, 30, is known for hopping online somewhat sparingly, giving fans rare looks at her life behind the scenes and in her career.

Recently, however, the superstar has been upping her online presence as she gears up for the release of her newest album, titled Endless Summer Vacation.

Following some fun drops of her New Year’s Eve party hosting, which she did alongside her godmother Dolly Parton, Miley transitioned smoothly and seamlessly into leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for her fans to follow as she hinted at her upcoming musical career move.

First announcing news of her album by working it in a bikini as she promoted her single Flowers, Miley left followers hanging as she returned to posting nothing but clips and shots from her New Year’s event, which boasted a surprise appearance by Paris Hilton.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite the cliffhanger, Miley was back promoting her album and new song less than a day ago.

First uploading a series of cryptic clips presumably of some lyrics of her Flowers single, with notes reading, “I can buy myself flowers, I can take myself dancing, I can hold my own hand,” and “I can love me better than you can,” Miley got down to business with her latest share.

Rocking a stunning one-piece, Miley appeared to defy gravity as she announced her album’s release date.

Miley Cyrus defies gravity in a cut-out swimsuit

Going with a simple, one-shot post, Miley looked sensational as she gave fans just what they had been waiting for, announcing in three simple sentences, “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10.”

Miley showed off her incredible physique in a sleek, glossy, leather-looking one-piece, seeming to defy gravity by hanging from a trapeze bar while stretching her lean legs down toward the empty space below her heeled feet.

Matching her stilettos to her black swimsuit, Miley let her picture do most of the talking for her promo time.

The songstress gave a glimpse of her entire body as she clung to the bar of the trapeze that dangled from an unseen hitch somewhere above her.

A clear blue background gave the snap extra eye-popping power, with the robin’s egg hue ensuring that Miley remained the focus, her all-black ensemble standing out against the brightness of her surroundings.

Tilting one bare, shiny leg out so that her knee was bent and resting against her other, outstretched limb, Miley showed off her variety of arm tattoos as she gripped the bar with both hands and let fans see ripples of her arm muscles.

Black shades adorned her eyes and the choker design on the swimsuit’s collar along with the sexy side cut-out that bared some of her midsection gave the singer just the dazzling look she seemed to be going for.

With her first album in nearly three years set to come out soon, Miley is undoubtedly staying extra busy these days but her recent post made it clear that the star has made sure to set time aside to maintain her figure and health.

Miley Cyrus discusses her secrets to her fitness and health

As shared by Monsters and Critics recently, Miley has opened up in the past about how she stays looking so fit, also detailing her journey from being vegan to getting back on animal protein.

“I was vegan for a very long time, and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” Miley told Joe Rogan during a sit-down chat.

“Now I’m so much sharper than I was and I think that I was, at one point, pretty malnutritioned,” she continued to explain about her decision to get off veganism and work fish back into her diet.

Monsters and Critics also reported that the singer enjoys working out with Pilates and yoga whenever she has time, having practiced both for over ten years.

Elle Australia offered more insight into Miley’s exercise routine, sharing that the star doesn’t let her busy schedule get in the way of a good workout, saying that Miley will often rely on hiking when she can’t hit the Pilates studio.

Miley also touted her former dairy-free, gluten-free diet in her teen years to her weight loss, saying it also helped her to achieve her toned middle, though the singer shared that she reintroduced wheat back into her meals in 2020.