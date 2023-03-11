If there is any pop star in the world that is slaying right now, it’s Miley Cyrus.

The Can’t Be Tamed singer, who first rose to fame on Disney Channel as Hannah Montana, has morphed into one of pop culture’s most celebrated names.

Miley kicked off the year with her No. 1 smash, Flowers, and has since released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, on March 10.

With collaborations including Sia and Brandi Carlisle, the LP has already topped the iTunes chart in various countries.

As Miley continues to make noise on the music scene, she also keeps killing it with her fashion choices.

In her latest Instagram upload, the 30-year-old dazzled in a sparkly number that definitely caught fans’ attention.

Miley Cyrus looked expensive

For her post, Miley documented what she wore at the Gucci x ESV release party.

The Grammy Award-nominated star stunned in a sequined black dress that went across one shoulder. The item of clothing fell above her knees and was paired with an oversized green fur coat.

Miley teamed the ensemble with black open-toe heels and accessorized with a silver bag, black shades, and jeweled dangling earrings.

She opted for her blonde wavy locks to be worn down with a middle part.

In an upload consisting of two pics, Miley posed in front of a plain backdrop for both. In the first slide, she was snapped from the thighs up, leaning against the wall.

Miley rested her coat off of her shoulders and gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the second slide, she was captured in a full-length image with her legs slightly crossed over. Staring over to the right, Miley glistened in the light.

“Gucci x ESV Release Party #EndlessSummerVacation OUT NOW,” she wrote in her caption.

In the tags, Miley credited designer Gucci for her attire and photographer Vijat M for the fabulous shots.

Miley Cyrus fronted a recent Gucci campaign

Miley is no stranger to being embraced by the house of Gucci as she was the face of their Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia and Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum perfumes.

For one of the ad campaigns, Miley stunned on the beach in a mullet hairstyle. With scenes of her playing her guitar, smelling flowers, and playing with her dog, she looked radiant throughout.

To accompany the commercial, she recorded a cover of Shampoo’s song Delicious.

During a chat with Interview magazine, Miley explained why she felt teaming up with Gucci was important to her.

“There was so much darkness, and there was so much heaviness and it was right in the middle of the pandemic and the protest and the politics of it all. We were right in the middle of presidential campaigns and it was so heavy,” she said.

“The Flora Fantasy was truly an escape for myself at the time and I think it will be for everyone,” Miley continued.

The perfume line ranges in price but can be found online from $60.