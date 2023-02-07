Miley Cyrus has a big reason to celebrate.

Her song Flowers has been number one on the charts for three weeks.

The song has inspired parody, TikTok videos, and fans who generally love the cheeky song.

Miley has been sharing updates about the song’s success with her fans, whom she has thanked several times.

The pop star put together a Reel and a message to show her appreciation for the three-week update.

Donning a black bikini, Miley wrote, in part, “This song & [its] success represents the power of you!”

Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers lyrics spawn conspiracies

It’s pretty apparent that Miley Cyrus is enjoying the level of success she’s achieved with Flowers.

However, it’s not lost on the blonde beauty that her fans are the reason it’s doing so well.

In her letter to fans, she noted, “It’s fun to dance like nobody is watching but it’s a lot better when you all are dancing with me. I love you.”

The lyrics from Flowers have been a hot topic of conversation, as has the video. Miley was very particular with the wording, throwing shade into hidden messages that only someone like Liam Hemsworth would understand.

Theories have been floating around about the meanings of specific lyrics and the timing of the single release. It happened to drop on Liam’s 33rd birthday.

While Miley has not commented on the “genius” fans think she is, her sister, Brandi, weighed in on it while talking to Bachelor fan-favorite Wells Adams on their podcast.

Brandi said, “Miley’s new song, all the tea…and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good. The song did come out on his birthday—was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”

There was no confirmation on whether the fan theories were true from Brandi, though.

Miley Cyrus had to give up her vegan diet

Die-hard Miley Cyrus fans know the songstress is all about animals and was a very strict vegan until 2019. It wasn’t easy for the Flowers singer to move to a diet that included fish, but it was necessary for health reasons.

She spoke with Joe Rogan on his podcast in 2020, revealing she cried the first time she ate fish after being a vegan for so long.

Miley said, “My ex-husband cooked me some fish on the grill; I cried, like, for a long time. I cried for the fish … it really hurts me to eat fish.”

The Hannah Montana star also acknowledged she was much sharper since moving to a pescatarian diet, and her health has improved.