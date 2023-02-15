Miley Cyrus celebrated the success of her megahit single Flowers.

The singer stunned in a swimsuit to mark the one-month anniversary of the song.

Flowers has held on to the No.1 Billboard Hot 100 since its release and has broken several records.

Miley has taken Spotify records previously held by Adele and BTS with the song, which is the lead single to her upcoming album.

In the first week, the song was streamed over 96 million times on Spotify, according to Forbes. This feat beat Adele’s record for Easy On Me, which had over 85 million plays.

The following week, her audience grew to over 115 million streams, which beat the record Miley set.

It also became the fastest song to cross 100 million streams in seven days on Spotify, a record previously held by BTS song Butter.

Miley takes in the success with a message to her fans in a stunning video.

Miley celebrates Flowers with a Valentine’s Day message

In an Instagram video, Miley sends out a Valentine’s Day message to mark one month since the release of Flowers.

In the caption, she wrote, “With Valentines Day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring LOVE in all of its forms,” she said, continuing:

“It’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. YOU are enough anything more is just extra. 💋”

In the clip, soundtracked by her hit single, Miley jumped into a black swim costume as a muscled man poured water on her from a garden hose.

In another recent IG post, Miley promoted the Gucci Flora fragrance, Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum.

Miley Cyrus poses for Gucci Flora fragrance

The singing sensation posed with a soft smile by a bed in a stylish purple top with a pink and green neckline.

She also starred in a clip in which she posed with a bottle of the fragrance from the Italian fashion house.

In the third slide, she shared a close-up of the fragrance bottle.

According to the Gucci website, the 100ml bottle of Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum retails at $155.

As the face of the Gucci Floral fragrance, Miley can be found in the Gucci Town metaverse. She has an avatar in virtual reality, as shown in the fragrance advert.

The brand has virtual real estate on Roblox, which they launched last year.`