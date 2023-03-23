Miley Cyrus looked stunning in a sizzling minidress as she continued to celebrate the success of her hit single Flowers.

The song is the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit of Miley’s career, and it returned to No.1 on the chart for the seventh week at the top spot.

In a new photo, Miley was in party mode as she rocked a one-shoulder strap black bodycon minidress at a party.

The 30-year-old was pictured behind the DJ desk adding an oversized green feather jacket to complete the look.

She posed with her hand on her hip as she appeared to react to something in the distance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The songstress had her blonde locks in soft waves and styled with a middle part.

The stunning photo is a must-see, with over one million likes on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus stuns in a black minidress to celebrate Flowers

She accessorized the outfit with dark sunglasses in the photo she shared on Instagram with her 202 million followers.

In the caption, Miley celebrated her musical success and plugged her new album, adding, “Flowers is #1 for a 7th week! I love all of you. Endless Summer Vacation out now!”

Miley‘s album, Endless Summer Vacation, released on March 10, was one of the most-anticipated albums this year and landed the No.3 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Despite debuting one spot lower than her previous album, Plastic Hearts, the album sold almost double in the first week, with 103,000 equivalent album units versus 60,000 units with her previous release, according to Billboard.