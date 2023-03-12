The clocks have only just sprung forward, but it feels like everyone has summer on their mind, including Miley Cyrus.

In fact, the Hannah Montana star has been rocking a bikini since January, when she released her number-one song, Flowers.

At the time, Miley sported a two-piece for her music video, an ode to her independence. Miley wore various skin-baring ensembles as she alluded to cheating scandals in her previous marriage.

And with Miley’s eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, released Friday, it seems the singer’s swimwear is here to stay.

Miley’s 199 million Instagram followers were the first to receive a swimsuit picture to celebrate her new music release.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A message about Miley’s album release accompanied the post, which received 1.3 million likes and counting.

Miley Cyrus promotes release of Endless Summer Vacation album

The singer celebrated her accomplishment in style, making a muscle and showing her defined biceps. She stabilized herself with the other hand, which clutched a trapeze overhead.

Miley looked cool and chic with a black cutout swimsuit and matching sunglasses. She stood on a step ladder, wearing black closed-toe heels, which may not have been practical but were certainly stylish.

The Disney alum donned bleach-blonde tresses with bright-red lips for a bold statement.

In a caption accompanying the post, Miley revealed her album was available for purchase. Miley wrote in all caps, perhaps emphasizing the exciting album release news.

Her caption read, “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION OUT NOW.”

Miley has earned a reputation for her incredible work ethic, and she demonstrated this by promoting her music non-stop. The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus also showed her business prowess when she publicized a brand while plugging her music.

Miley Cyrus promotes Dolce Glow

Last month, Miley shared a picture while wearing the same swimsuit from her Flowers music video and recent IG post. This time, Miley rocked the ensemble to promote her latest partnership.

Summer is associated with sunshine and vitamin D, so the Endless Summer Vacation songstress needed a product to facilitate a bronzed look.

Luckily for Miley, she had just the product with Dolce Glow. The line, by Isabel Alysa, has sunless tan solutions, reducing the risk of harmful UV rays.

The products feature hydrating ingredients like Australian Macadamia Oil and Jojoba Seed Oil, mitigating the drying effects of the sun.

Miley’s caption read, in part, “I am an official partner in Dolce Glow because I truly love & trust this product! It’s high quality ingredients & flawless color makes it a MUST for me! Dolce Glow aesthetically aligns with my new album Endless Summer Vacation!”

Dolce Glow features a variety of options, including the Dolce Self-Tanning Mist, which retails for $53. Other products include Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse, which retails for $51, and the D’oro Self-Tanning Lotion for the same price.