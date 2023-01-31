Miley Cyrus has every reason to celebrate and listed a few in an energetic new post.

Miley returned to a familiar place, the top of the charts, and she rightfully celebrated her accomplishment with some fun.

The 30-year-old actress got into a little black dress for a little dance and captured the moment for social media.

The former Disney star took to her Instagram to thank fans for making her song Flowers hit number one.

The singer has earned tremendous success because of her smash hit Flowers, released earlier this month. Miley dropped the song on January 13, and it went to number one, where it has stayed ever since. The leading single suggests promising things in Miley’s not-so-distant future with her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation.

But for now, Miley was in party mode, which might last awhile, judged on her single’s success.

Miley Cyrus celebrates Flowers’ number one success

The first picture showed Miley busting a move and feeling the moment. Each arm was in the air as she snapped her fingers and pursed her lips.

Miley looked heavenly in a daring black gown. The minidress had long sleeves and hardware near the bodice. Miley paired the black dress with sheer-black tights, adding a sophisticated vibe to the sultry look.

Her bleach blonde tresses were in a stylish updo, with pieces of her bangs framing her famous face.

Miley raised the roof in the second image as she continued her dance with impeccable style. The singer’s eyes were closed, showing beautifully shimmering eyeshadow.

Overall, Miley’s look was the perfect blend of boldness and sophistication, a mixture she has mastered over the years.

In her caption, Miley expressed gratitude for the success of Flowers. She also listed all the places where Flowers has gone to the top spot.

Miley’s caption read, “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 aworldwideagain this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.”

A few number-one countries included France, Norway, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Miley Cyrus promotes Gucci Love Parade

Miley has worked with Gucci over the years, showing love for the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. She became the face of Gucci Flora Fantasy, starring in a campaign for the fragrance.

Miley also joined Snoop Dogg and Jared Leto for the Gucci Love Parade campaign in 2022.

The Italian brand used deities and decadence to create a visually stunning ad campaign.

Miley sat front-row for the collection debut with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and her mom Tish, all in attendance.