Miley Cyrus blasts marriage to Liam Hemsworth after couple got engaged at Lollapalooza Brazil

Miley Cyrus helped a couple get engaged during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil but couldn’t help taking a jab at her own failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth while doing it.

It all went down on Saturday during Miley’s set at the Sao Paulo festival. The Heart of Glass singer brought a gay couple up on the stage during the performance, where they got engaged.

This happened at the same concert that Miley dedicated to Taylor Hawkins just one day after he died. He and the rest of Foo Fighters were slated to headline the concert alongside Miley Cyrus. However, after Hawkins’ death, the band headed back to LA, where they were seen arriving looking somber as they grieved the loss of their beloved drummer and friend.

Watch as gay couple gets engaged at Lollapalooza Brazil during Miley Cyrus’s set

There were a few ups and downs during Miley Cyrus’s Lollapalooza Brazil set as she cried during Angels Like Us, which she dedicated to Taylor Wilkins.

But one of the happiest moments came when Vinny and Victor took the stage for their special moment.

“It is my honor to introduce Vinny and Victor, who I believe became boyfriends at one of my shows almost ten years ago. Who’s doing the honors?” Miley said before handing the microphone over.

Then, one of the men got down on one knee and proposed as the audience cheered, and even Miley shared her excitement to see them take such a huge step on stage at one of her shows.

Watch the sweet engagement and Miley’s Liam Hemsworth shade in the video below.

Miley Cyrus - Proposal of marriage (live in Brazil)

Miley Cyrus takes aim at Liam Hemsworth marriage

But the sweet moment didn’t come without a bit of shade as Miley brought up her failed marriage. As the pair got engaged on stage, Miley shared a special message with them. After sharing hugs and kisses with the newly engaged couple, Miley shared her well wishes.

“Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f***ing disaster,” Miley told them in front of a huge audience. Then, she dedicated a song to Vinny and Victor as the show continued on.

As Miley Cyrus fans will recall, she and Liam Hemsworth had an on-again, off-again relationship for years after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

They eventually got married in 2018, only to separate just eight months later. Not long after Miley and Liam split, she was spotted spending time with Kaitlyn Carter in Italy. That made big waves due to Kaitlyn marrying Brody Jenner in Indonesia in 2018. It was later learned that Kaitlyn and Brody’s marriage was never legal, and they also ended up splitting after photos of Miley and Kaitlyn kissing on a yacht in Italy surfaced.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce was finalized in 2020.