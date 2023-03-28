Miley Cyrus is quite literally having a moment these days with her hit single Flowers hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the eighth week in a row. She appears to be everywhere these days, buying herself flowers and writing her name in the sand.

As the creator of the famous Backyard Sessions, which she started in 2012, Miley does live performances of her most popular songs.

Of course, they’ve come a long way from the beginning when she was barely out of her Hannah Montana era and singing Dolly Parton’s Jolene into a microphone while wearing her long, brunette hair in a messy bun.

Now, Miley is like a whole new woman with a big house, a stage, and a rocker chic outfit to match her new sound.

In her most recent performance, the singer performed one of the hit songs off her new album Endless Summer Vacation called Jaded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With fans dissecting every word and nuance in her song Flowers, rumored to be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, it will come as no surprise if everyone thinks this song is about him as well.

Miley Cyrus’ song Jaded appears to reference a past relationship

The lyrics seem to reference Miley wishing she had spoken up about what was wrong in a past relationship. Now that it’s over, she appears to have some regret about not saying what she wanted to and feels like it’s a burden.

Referencing what may have been arguments between her and someone else, she sang,

You’re not even willin’ to look at your part

You just jump in the car and head down to thе bar ’til you’re blurry

Don’t know when to stop, so you take it too far

I don’t know where you are and I’m left in the dark ’til I’m worried

Ooh, and it hurts me

The chorus hits like a gut punch, with the Hannah Montana star singing,

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

Miley sang the song while standing on a big white stage overlooking what appeared to be a sunny, wooded background and was most likely in California where she lives.

She wore a short white dress that featured big cut-outs on the sides and a huge gold buckle in the center paired with strappy white heels. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, going for an edgier vibe.

Miley appeared in the Gucci Love Parade promo

While Miley has been busy promoting her most recent album, she still found time to appear in the Gucci Love Parade ad.

Other major stars in the ad include Snoop Dogg, Beanie Feldstein, Deng Lun, and Jared Leto who were all eating cake and enjoying what looked like a costume party.

Miley wore a black headpiece that looked like a cat and featured rhinestones as she licked cake from her fingers and crowd-surfed.

The new Gucci Love Parade collection features lots of fun materials like silk and feathers, as well as pink and green with a retro 70s vibe.