Miley Cyrus all cheek in ‘Attention’ g-string

Miley Cyrus is definitely getting the “attention” she wants. The singer, 29, confidently posed with her backside on show as she rocked a very revealing g-string ahead of the weekend, using her Instagram post to confirm a new album, also reaffirming her attitude. Miley, who released Mother’s Daughter in 2019 and Plastic Hearts in 2020, took a break from the EP releases in 2021, but it looks like the Prisoner hitmaker is back for more.

Posting for her 165 million followers, the daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus made it a peachy affair as she drew attention to her rear, with the post now topping 1 million likes.

Miley Cyrus is all cheek for ‘Attention’

The photo suggested an album cover. It showed the blonde, shot super close up, as she posed in a fully sheer bodysuit and made sure fans saw her thong. Showing that her workout sessions pay off, Miley flaunted her toned rear in a tiny g-string, also showing off a lower back tattoo and posing with a manicured hand held to her left side. Of course, the former Disney star’s signature tattoos were on show. “ATTENTION” was written in caps across the black-and-white image.

Taking to her caption, Miley wrote: “This isn’t just MY live album this is OUR album! My fans & I collaborated on this set list! I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put together a show trying to fulfill as many requests as possible!”

The Slide Away singer added: “I love you so much! Thank you for all of your loyalty and support over the last 16 years! This record is the least I can do to try and show my appreciation for your dedication! We’re in this together forever! 🖤 #ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE.”

Attention: Miley Live was released April 1.

Miley Cyrus announces her new album

The singer had, on March 27, made things official, writing: “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!”

The pandemic has also brought Miley in collaboration with another significant music face. In 2021, she and 26-year-old singer Dua Lipa released Prisoner. Cyrus is also known for her Don’t Call Me Angel collab with pop sweetheart Ariana Grande and singer Lana Del Ray.