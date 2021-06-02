Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry respond to accusations of wedding debt after actor is attacked in Hawaii

Miles Teller was brutally attacked while on vacation with his wife in Hawaii this week over claims they didn’t fully pay for their wedding Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh have finally spoken out about the surprising and savage attack the actor suffered while on vacation in Hawaii.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Whiplash actor, 34, was beaten up by an angry vendor claiming to be owed a massive debt for being part of the couples’ 2019 wedding planning.

After three days of relative silence about the incident, Miles has finally made a statement regarding the event.

What did Miles Teller say about the attack?

When commentator Pat McAfee posted a tweet about the attack, jokingly likening it to WWE, Miles was quick to clap back, saying, “I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud.”

Pat issued an apology after Miles’ quip, saying he was sorry for jumping to conclusions and making light of a serious situation.

Twitter users chime in about the attack on Miles Teller

Twitter users had no issue with chiming in and sharing their opinions about the attack, with some defending the actor and others taking a less sympathetic stance.

One user said, “One guy that you owed money to. Don’t stiff people for $60k and ya won’t get slapped lol.”

This garnered a defensive comment from another user who asked for proof of how they know Miles and Keleigh actually owed money and then sharing their opinion that any wedding planner who was owed money would likely have sued at the time of the wedding instead of waiting for two years to jump the accused party.

According to TMZ, eye-witnesses said that Miles was accused of withholding $60,000 from the planner. At the time, news reports said it was just one attacker who confronted Miles when he went to the bathroom and subsequently punched him in the face before the altercation ended.

It remains unclear as to whether or not the couple do owe money and details about the attack are still unfolding.

Why were Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii?

Miles and Keleigh were enjoying some down-time with Miles’ close friend, Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley, and Shailene’s fiancé Aaron Rodgers prior to the assault.

The two couples snapped pictures of themselves hanging out by waterfalls, lounging in pools, and dining out.

The Divergent films completed a list of four movies that Miles and Shailene have done together and the dynamic duo are gearing up for their fifth film, titled The Fence, which will also star William Hurt.