Mike Tyson all smiles in leather jacket for dinner date with Lakiha Spicer

Mike Tyson smiles in a leather jacket as he and Lakiha Spicer step out for a dinner date. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Mike Tyson looked great in a sharp leather jacket as he stepped out with his wife, Lakiha Spicer, for a date.

The couple looked stunning as they walked side-by-side down the streets of New York City for dinner at SONA. Tyson and Spicer wed in 2009 after a long-term relationship.

Spicer is Tyson’s third wife, and the two share two children together, along with four children from Tyson’s prior marriages.

The two make quite the star-studded couple as Tyson is highly recognized in the sports world for his stint as a professional boxer. Meanwhile, Spicer is an entrepreneur and socialite who owns a fashion boutique.

Tyson and Spicer recently made time away from their respective careers and their children as they stepped out for a night in the Big Apple.

They boasted fashionable outfits and large smiles as they were snapped making their way to the unique Indian fare restaurant in NYC.

Spicer looked stunning on their date night, revealing her toned midriff with a black crop top and matching black suit pants. Over her crop top and suit pants, she wore a loose black and white, open-fronted cardigan.

Meanwhile, she accessorized her look with simple, black pointed-toe shoes and a small black handbag.

Tyson, smiling broadly beside Spicer, looked sharp as he kept things casual with a black leather jacket which he wore unbuttoned over a blue and white polo shirt.

He finished his look with a pair of simple blue jeans and white sneakers.

The 56-year-old former boxer is still rocking his mostly-grey beard, which he started showing off in 2019. It has grown out nicely and suits him well despite many of his younger professional photos seeing him clean-shaven.

Mike Tyson smiles in a leather jacket with Lakiha Spicer for a dinner date in NYC. Photo credit: T. Jackson/Backgrid

Mike Tyson remains in good spirits despite health scares

Images of Tyson and Spicer’s dinner date surfaced shortly after Tyson concerned his fans when he was spotted in a wheelchair at an airport. Rumors quickly started pouring in that the actor was gravely ill or even paralyzed.

To put his fans’ minds at ease, Tyson addressed his health issues directly while speaking with Newsmax TV. During the interview, he revealed he has sciatica and was dealing with a flare-up when the wheelchair photos circulated.

Many fans were still concerned when Tyson explained that the sciatica flare-ups can be so bad that he struggles to walk or talk.

Despite the scary symptoms, though, sciatica is not a life-threatening condition. It is very common and usually treatable within a few months.

Tyson wasn’t too concerned about the sciatica attack himself, confirming with the Newsmax TV host that he’s past it and it is the only health condition he has.

His upbeat dinner date with Spicer further confirmed that the former professional boxer is doing well despite the recent health scare.